Suraksha Invites Expressions of Interest for ‘Adion’, a 5 Lakh Sq. Ft. Invitation-Only Private Members’ Club at Wish Town, Noida

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26: Suraksha Infra And Developers Limited (formerly Jaypee Infratech Limited) has announced the opening of Expressions of Interest (EOI) for its much-awaited and highly anticipated private members’ club, Adion, at Wish Town, Noida.

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- A one-of-its-kind lifestyle destination designed for a select and limited community, bringing together luxury, wellness, sport, business, dining and entertainment under one roof

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- Adion aims to redefine the private members’ club experience in Delhi-NCR with curated experiences and world-class amenities for every generation

Spread across approximately 5 lakh sq. ft. adjoining an 18-hole signature golf course designed by Graham Cooke & Associates, Adion is envisioned as an invitation-only private members’ club, created for a select and limited community of members who seek more than conventional recreation and social spaces.

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Designed as a lifestyle destination, Adion brings together extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, and thoughtfully curated amenities for individuals and families who appreciate the finer things in life.

Intentionally Rare

Adion has been conceived around the idea of creating a world where the many dimensions of a well-lived life come together seamlessly under one roof.

From social and cultural experiences to sports and fitness, holistic wellness, business, dining, retail, leisure and entertainment, every aspect of Adion has been thoughtfully designed to offer members a distinctive and comprehensive lifestyle experience.

The club is expected to offer an extensive range of amenities and experiences across multiple categories, making it a destination designed not just for individuals, but for every generation of the family.

“Adion is being envisioned as more than a private club. It is being created as an exclusive lifestyle destination for a select community of members. The idea is to bring together the different elements of a fulfilling life—social connections, wellness, sports, business, entertainment and dining—in one exceptional environment. With its scale, thoughtfully curated experiences and extensive amenities, Adion will offer something truly distinctive to Noida and Delhi-NCR. Adion shall be the ultimate reflection of Noida forever etched on the map of the NCR” said Mr. Jash Panchamia, Executive Director, Suraksha Infra And Developers Limited.

A Complete Lifestyle Destination

Adion Club Wellness

Spread across more than 10,000 sq. ft., the wellness centre brings together next-generation therapies, advanced recovery and rejuvenation treatments, and holistic healing experiences, creating a new dimension of wellness in the NCR.

Sports & Fitness

Club Adion sets a new benchmark for sports and fitness in the NCR. With an 18-hole golf course, 13+ sports courts, including dedicated Pickleball and Padel arenas, a state-of-the-art gym, and dedicated Pilates and Yoga studios, the club offers something for every fitness enthusiast. Whether you want to play, train, compete or simply stay active, Club Adion provides an integrated ecosystem designed to support every fitness aspiration.

The Adion Chamber

Club Adion features the exclusive Adion Chamber, a sophisticated business centre designed to redefine the way business is conducted. It offers dedicated meeting and arbitration rooms, fully equipped workstations, conference facilities, and private lounges for focused discussions, meetings and conversations.

Celebrations & Events

Club Adion offers countless ways to celebrate life, with more than 32,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor event spaces designed to host celebrations, social occasions and gatherings of every kind.

Leisure & Social Spaces

For quieter moments, the Café Library, Card Room with Mahjong, Golf Simulator and Art Lounge offer beautifully curated spaces to read, play, create, enjoy unhurried conversations or simply spend quality time.

When it is time to slow down, the exclusive adults-only Zone offers an infinity pool with a sunken bar overlooking the golf course, along with a serene Zen Deck designed for relaxation and rejuvenation. Created for privacy and tranquillity, the Adult-only Zone provides the perfect setting to unwind and enjoy uninterrupted moments away from the everyday.

Kids’ Zone

A dedicated 15,000+ sq. ft. Kids’ Zone has been thoughtfully curated with age-appropriate activities, experiences and spaces for children across different stages of childhood. From imaginative play areas and creative DIY stations to a dedicated Kids’ Theatre and children’s library, every space is designed to encourage creativity, curiosity, learning and social interaction—while giving children the freedom to explore, discover and simply have fun.

An Exclusive Community

What will distinguish Adion is not just its scale or extensive range of amenities, but its carefully curated approach to membership. The club is being positioned as an invitation-only destination for a select and limited community of members, ensuring a more personalised, private and premium experience.

The opening of Expressions of Interest marks the first step towards creating this exclusive membership community. Spread across approximately 5 lakh sq. ft., complemented by an 18-hole signature golf course. Adion Club is expected to emerge as one of the most distinctive private members’ club destinations in the NCR region.

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