Surat based Rocket Raises $15M to Redefine Production-Ready Application Development

Seed Round Led by Salesforce Ventures and Accel, with participation from Together Fund to Power Global Expansion

Advertisement

SURAT, India , Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket, the AI-powered app-building platform that transforms natural language into production-ready applications, today announced a $15M Seed funding round led by Salesforce Ventures and Accel, with participation from Together Fund. The funding will be used to strengthen R&D, accelerate product development, and expand Rocket's presence in global markets, including a new North American headquarters in Palo Alto, CA.

Headquartered in Surat and founded by Vishal Virani, Rahul Shingala, and Deepak Dhanak, Rocket has now expanded to Palo Alto to support its global user base.

Advertisement

Rocket was founded to solve the increasing complexity of building applications that drive business forward in the age of AI. While most AI tools stop at generating snippets of code or static mockups, Rocket enables anyone to go from idea to fully functional, multi-page, production-ready applications in minutes. From dashboards to internal tools to consumer apps, the platform delivers solutions that can be launched, scaled, and integrated seamlessly.

"At Rocket, it's not about coding faster. It's about solving smarter," said Vishal Virani, Co-founder and CEO of Rocket. "Our belief is simple: building applications should be as natural as thinking. Rocket turns imagination into production-ready apps and websites that launch and scale from day one. These are real products that can be used and scaled by users from the start."

Advertisement

Since launching just four months ago, Rocket reported:

• 400,000+ users across 180+ countries with U.S. leading the early adoption

• 500,000+ production-ready ideas built, with thousands more created every day

• Rapid adoption among startups, agencies, and enterprises

• Use cases from a small business in Brazil to agencies in Dubai to Fortune 100 teams

"The new funding will help fuel our vision to eliminate the technical barriers that prevent great ideas from becoming a reality," said Deepak Dhanak, Co-founder and COO of Rocket. "It will help us continue to build our product capabilities, especially as we expand into new markets and use our new office in Palo Alto as a gateway to Silicon Valley's enterprise ecosystem, where we continue to see huge demand for application-building solutions that can scale natively with AI. This investment also highlights the increasing global investor interest in India-founded technology companies building for a worldwide audience."

"Rocket's platform represents the next evolutionary leap for developer tools; they are arming a new generation of builders and founders with the power to create," said Kartik Gupta, Investor at Salesforce Ventures. "They've shifted the focus from writing code faster to seamlessly translating ideas into complete, production-grade solutions. This is democratizing software creation and fundamentally changing the economics of building a business."

"Rocket is building AI tools that enterprise teams can adopt and deploy quickly, without friction," said Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel. "Their focus on solving complex, large-scale problems while keeping developer experience simple is what sets them apart. We see a massive opportunity in enterprise adoption, and we're excited to back Rocket on this journey."

Rocket currently has a team of 60 across Surat and Palo Alto and plans to double its engineering and product strength in India over the next 12-15 months to support the growth.

About Rocket

Rocket is an AI-powered app-building platform that enables anyone to turn natural language into production-ready apps, websites, dashboards, and internal tools in minutes. Headquartered in Surat, India and with a new office in Palo Alto, USA, Rocket is on a mission to democratize app building globally and power the next generation of creators.

Media Contact:

Deepak Dhanak

dd@rocket.new

www.Rocket

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778621/Rocket_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)