Surepass and Cyvigilant Partner to Deliver 360-Degree Enterprise Fraud Prevention and Infrastructure Cybersecurity

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Surepass, a digital identity verification and fraud prevention platform, and Cyvigilant, an enterprise cybersecurity product company, today announced a strategic partnership to strengthen trust across both sides of the digital customer journey: the people accessing services and the systems enabling them.

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The collaboration represents a strategic step for Surepass. With a wide range of verification services and products, Surepass is broadening its focus to address third-party risk, corporate fraud, and infrastructure-level cyber vulnerabilities alongside Cyvigilant Alpha, an enterprise attack-surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform.

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As Fintech, banking, and enterprise ecosystems face increasingly complex attacks, safeguarding user identities alone is no longer enough. The joint solution protects the entire operational surface: individual users, third-party vendor networks, and underlying cloud infrastructure.

Key highlights of the joint offering include:

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- 360-Degree Fraud Coverage: Unifies individual user verification with deep organizational, vendor, and third-party risk assessments.

- Infrastructure & API Defense: Protects core digital infrastructure, API endpoints, and database pipelines against unauthorized access, credential stuffing, and data breaches.

- Proactive Threat Intelligence: Cyvigilant Alpha helps discover exposed assets, identify vulnerabilities and prioritise actionable risks through ongoing attack-surface monitoring and expert validation.

- Seamless Enterprise Compliance: Helps regulated businesses fulfill strict KYC, KYB, and data security mandates through a single integration.

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in enterprise security: identity risk and infrastructure risk can no longer be treated as separate challenges. A legitimate customer can still be exposed if the systems serving them are compromised, while secure infrastructure alone cannot prevent fraud originating from malicious or synthetic identities.

Quote from the Leaders

"Addressing fraud at the individual-user level only solves part of the puzzle," said Amit Mittal, Co-Founder of Surepass. "Our partnership with Cyvigilant marks our strategic evolution into total 360-degree fraud prevention. Together, we are protecting companies not just from bad actors at sign-up, but from third-party risks and deep infrastructure threats across their entire digital footprint."

"Identity and infrastructure security can no longer operate in silos," added Abhishek, Co-Founder of Cyvigilant. "By pairing Surepass's verification capabilities with Alpha's attack-surface monitoring and vulnerability management, we help enterprises understand what is exposed, which risks matter and what to fix first. "The combined fraud prevention and cybersecurity solution is available to enterprise organizations across fintech, banking, insurance, and digital services.

Surepass is a comprehensive digital identity verification and compliance management platform that enables businesses to securely onboard customers and streamline critical processes. Its extensive suite includes income, business, and identity verification solutions, along with SureSign, Workflow Builder, Video KYC, AML screening, and more. With innovative technology and dedicated customer support, Surepass empowers businesses to build secure, efficient, and compliant digital experiences. Learn More: surepass.io

Cyvigilant builds enterprise cybersecurity products that help organizations identify and address security risks. Its Alpha platform combines attack-surface monitoring and vulnerability management with expert validation. VAPT, red teaming, and secure code reviews complement its product offering.

Joint Announcement & Spokesperson Briefing

Representatives from Surepass and Cyvigilant will be available for the joint announcement and spokesperson briefing at GFF 2026 Mumbai, Booth C12–C17

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