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Home / Business / Surepass Launches DeepID Behaviour to Expose Hidden Fraud Beyond Verified Credentials

Surepass Launches DeepID Behaviour to Expose Hidden Fraud Beyond Verified Credentials

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ANI
Updated At : 02:08 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Surepass unveils DeepID Behaviour, a specialized device intelligence framework designed for cybersecurity and risk operations teams to flag and stop any anomalous activity beyond standard business processes.

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With the rapid advancements in AI, technologies like RASP, SIM SWAP, and SMV, while effective, do not hold strong ground against the evolving fraud landscape. To add an additional layer of assurance and security, Surepass is launching our DeepID behavioural intelligence to ensure a tamper-resistant ecosystem to prevent fraud and can guarantee integrity of the operating device.

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Fraudsters can pass verification checks with verified credentials; DeepID detects the unusual behavioural pattern and helps determine whether a user is genuine or a fraud with a real-time risk signal.

Understand the Behaviour Behind Every Session

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A verified identity does not always mean that a genuine user is behind the session. DeepID Behaviour brings behavioural intelligence into fraud detection by analysing real-time interactions and activity patterns to understand how users behave across digital sessions.

The solution creates a behaviour profile from signals including touch interaction, typing and key press patterns, session speed, device movement and orientation, copy-paste activity, autofill behaviour, screen sharing, and other in-session interactions. These signals help identify activity that differs from expected user behaviour.

DeepID Behaviour helps risk teams in early identification of account takeover, Bot and automated activity, in-session abuse, and behaviour anomalies.

From Signal to Risk Response

By combining behavioural intelligence with continuous device security posture & intelligence, Surepass helps businesses detect suspicious activity earlier, enrich risk decisions, and determine when a session requires additional verification or investigation. This provides a proactive and intelligent approach to fraud detection and risk management.

Built for Seamless Risk Operations

DeepID Behaviour integrates with existing systems through one-click SDK integration, making it easy for businesses to add real-time behavioural intelligence to their risk workflows. Teams can quickly identify suspicious activity, trigger additional verification, and respond to high-risk sessions without disturbing legitimate users.

Quote from our Tech Lead/ VP

“A verified identity is simply not the whole story in modern fraud defense,” said Deepak Raj, Vice President - Tech at Surepass. “Attackers steal, buy, or bypass valid credentials, making identity checks look entirely legitimate on paper. DeepID Behaviour gives risk teams the critical context and intelligence they have been missing, flagging suspicious activity instantly so security teams can investigate activity that needs additional investigation.”

Founded in 2019, Surepass is a digital verification and compliance platform helping businesses simplify onboarding and compliance processes. Its solutions cover identity, business, document, biometric, KYC, income, and financial data verification. Surepass serves 3,000+ enterprises and processes 30 million+ verifications monthly. Its platform offers 400+ verification APIs. Alongside its verification solutions, it offers DeepID, which adds device intelligence, behaviour analysis, and fraud detection capabilities to identify risky devices and suspicious activity. Learn More: https://surepass.io

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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