Surya Eye Institute Successfully Treats Over 2,000 Children for Myopia in 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: Surya Eye Institute, one of Mumbai's leading centres for advanced and compassionate eye care, successfully treated over 2,000 children for myopia in 2024 alone, marking a significant milestone in its journey of delivering accessible, high-quality vision care.

Myopia, or nearsightedness, has become increasingly common in children due to screen overuse, reduced outdoor time, and changing lifestyles. In India, over 23% of school-going children are myopic, and the number will rise to 50% by 2050. At Surya Eye, most paediatric myopia cases are managed effectively without surgery through lifestyle corrections and the use of glasses.

"Most children with myopia don't need surgery. What they need is understanding -- why they have it, how their lifestyle and screen time affect their eyes, and whether they are getting enough sleep or sunlight," said Dr. Jay Goyal, Senior Eye Surgeon and Director at Surya Eye Institute. "We focus on educating families and making simple changes. Most children can be treated successfully with just glasses and better habits."

Founded over four decades ago in the central suburbs of Mumbai, Surya Eye Institute has grown from a small clinic into a full-fledged super-speciality hospital, having treated over 5 lakh patients and performed more than 1 lakh successful surgeries to date.

"Back then, South Bombay was the only place with advanced eye care facilities. People from central suburbs had to travel long distances even for basic treatments like cataract or diabetic retinopathy," recalls Dr. Goyal. "Surya Eye was one of the first centres to bring those services closer to home. As our work gained recognition, we kept evolving -- introducing global-standard technology and personalised patient care."

Today, Surya Eye offers a wide spectrum of services ranging from robotic cataract and LASIK surgeries to advanced treatments for glaucoma, retina, AMD, and oculoplasty. It is also among the few centres in Mumbai to offer premium eye care solutions for patients who prefer to be spectacle-free, whether they are athletes, professionals working long hours on screens, or senior citizens seeking visual independence post-surgery.

"Our approach is simple -- treat the problem, but also treat the person. If you can help someone feel at ease, understood and cared for, half the healing is already done," added Dr. Goyal. "That's what makes Surya Eye different. It's not just about technology -- it's about trust, comfort, and care."

As the need for eye care rises across age groups, Surya Eye Institute continues to set benchmarks in clinical excellence while preserving the values it began with -- bringing world-class eye care closer to home, with heart.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)