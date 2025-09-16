VMPL

Copenhagen [Denmark]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Dr. Jay Goyal, Senior Eye Surgeon & Director at Surya Eye Institute, had the privilege of being part of the 43rd European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) Congress in Copenhagen, held from 12-16 September 2025. An international platform bringing together the leading minds in ophthalmology across the globe. The event brought together over 15,000 ophthalmic professionals, making it the world's largest platform dedicated to cataract and refractive surgery.

At ESCRS 2025, Dr. Goyal engaged in knowledge-sharing with the world's leading surgeons and researchers. He attended sessions such as near-live surgery demonstrations, surgical skill labs, and the AI in Ophthalmology track, as well as the prestigious Binkhorst Lecture on "The Short-Sighted World."

Speaking on his learnings, Dr. Goyal said, "ESCRS brings the world's best ideas under one roof. I am honoured to have participated in this international platform bringing together the leading minds in ophthalmology across the globe. My focus was on practical advances--AI-assisted imaging workflows, smarter pre-op screening for LASIK and SMILE, and refined phaco techniques. These tools help us achieve safer surgeries, faster visual recovery, and consistent 20/20 outcomes. Most importantly, they allow us to keep treatment affordable for Indian patients."

Globally, cataract remains the leading cause of blindness, with more than 20 million surgeries performed every year. At the same time, new technologies such as artificial intelligence are rapidly transforming eye care. The AI in ophthalmology market, valued at $209.2 million in 2024, is expected to reach $1.36 billion by 2030, growing at nearly 37 per cent annually. India too is at a critical juncture, with its ophthalmic devices market projected to rise from $943.8 million in 2024 to % $1.55 billion by 2033. This increasing demand highlights the urgent need to make precision eye care both advanced and affordable.

"It was an inspiring experience, learning from the stalwarts, exchanging best practices and exploring innovative approaches that will shape the future of eye care. Platforms like these motivate us to work towards protecting sight and improving lives," added Dr.Goyal.

Building on these insights, Surya Eye Institute will upgrade surgical protocols, expand AI-supported screening and counselling for refractive surgery candidates, and introduce advanced wet-lab training to mirror ESCRS skill lab experiences. With India facing a rising burden of cataract and myopia, Surya Eye is committed to bringing global innovations home and ensuring that patients receive world-class results and compassionate care without additional financial burden.

Know more about Surya Eye: https://www.suryaeye.com/

