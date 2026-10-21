DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Suryadev TMT Celebrates Its Dealer Family with Exclusive Special Show of Jailer 2

Suryadev TMT Celebrates Its Dealer Family with Exclusive Special Show of Jailer 2

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:09 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 21: Suryadev TMT telecasted its brand advertisement along with the much-awaited blockbuster Jailer 2 in theatres across Chennai.

Advertisement

Staying true to its belief that dealers are family, Suryadev TMT hosted an exclusive special show for over 700 people, including all Chennai dealers and their families, at PVR and AGS Cinemas.

Advertisement

The event was a grand celebration of the long-standing relationship and trust shared between Suryadev TMT and its dealer network.

Mr. Naman Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Suryadev TMT, said:

Advertisement

“At Suryadev TMT, we don’t just consider our dealers as business partners, we consider them as our family. This special show of Jailer 2 is a small token of our gratitude for their continuous trust and support in making Suryadev TMT a strong brand. We are happy to grow stronger together.”

The entire event management, theatre bulk booking, and on-screen advertising were successfully conceptualized and executed by Phoenix Ads.

Please visit for more Information: https://suryadev.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts