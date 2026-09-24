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Home / Business / Sushant University Hosts ICDC 2026 to Advance Global Dialogue on Social Design and Inclusive Futures

Sushant University Hosts ICDC 2026 to Advance Global Dialogue on Social Design and Inclusive Futures

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ANI
Updated At : 04:32 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 24: The School of Design, Sushant University, Gurugram, successfully hosted the International Conference on Design Consciousness (ICDC) 2026 on September 18, 2026. Held on the theme “Social Design: Bridging Gaps, Building Futures,” the conference brought together academicians, researchers, designers, architects, industry professionals and students to explore the evolving role of design in addressing complex social and environmental challenges.

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The conference was conducted under the leadership of Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Sushant University, as Chief Patron, with Dr. Sanjiv Kumar Sharma, Hon’ble Pro Vice-Chancellor, as Patron and Dr. Koshalpreet Kaur as Conference Chair. The conference was conceived as a platform for examining design beyond aesthetics and functionality, with emphasis on inclusion, sustainability, social impact, universal design, public spaces, service design, digital social innovation, AI and emerging technologies. The discussions focused on the need for more responsible, empathetic and human-centred approaches to design.

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ICDC 2026 featured a distinguished research advisory network comprising experts from leading international institutions, including The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, IULM University Milan, Politecnico di Milano, UNAB Santiago, Milano Fashion Institute, and Webster University, Tashkent, alongside eminent academics and design experts from institutions across India.

A key highlight of the conference was the expert panel bringing together diverse perspectives from architecture, design, urban development and creative practice. The panel featured architects, Co-founders & directors and directors from design. Their discussion centred on the idea of “Designing a Conscious Future for All.”

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Speaking about the conference, Dr. Koshalpreet Kaur, Dean, School of Design and Conference Chair, ICDC 2026, said: “ICDC 2026 has been an important step towards creating a more conscious conversation around the role of design in society. For us, social design is not simply about designing for people, but about designing with people—listening to diverse voices, understanding lived experiences and creating solutions that are inclusive, responsible and meaningful. I am deeply grateful to our international and national research advisory committees, speakers, reviewers, researchers, participants and the entire School of Design team for making this academic initiative possible.”

The academic program was further strengthened by research presentations done by scholars from different parts of the globe, covering a broad spectrum of contemporary design concerns.  Senior experts from reputed institutions were invited as session chairs.  The conference proceedings feature 30 research contributions, addressing themes ranging from universal design and inclusive communities to sustainable materials, placemaking, design psychology, textile waste, service design, digital social innovation, AI-assisted design and the digital divide.

A significant outcome of ICDC 2026 is the publication of the selected research contributions in an edited conference volume, International Conference on Design Consciousness, carrying an ISBN and available on Amazon and Flipkart. The conference followed a rigorous peer-review process, with selected papers compiled for academic dissemination.ICDC 2026 marks another step in the School of Design’s commitment to research-led, socially relevant, and globally connected design education, creating platforms where research, practice, and interdisciplinary dialogue can contribute to more inclusive and sustainable futures.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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