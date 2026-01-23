BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Suzlon Group, India's leading renewable energy solutions provider, announced at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, Davos, that it has been ranked amongst the top 10 in the 2026 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations list by Corporate Knights. Suzlon has also become the only Indian company to be featured in the top 10 of this prestigious global ranking.

Suzlon's inclusion can be attributed to its commitment to embedding sustainability across its value chain - manufacturing, supply chain, and operations and disciplined execution of its ESG roadmap, with key outcomes achieved ahead of the targets.

The Global 100 ranking evaluates over 8,000 publicly listed companies with revenues exceeding US$1 billion, assessing performance across sustainable investments, sustainable revenues, and growth momentum. The 2026 methodology places particular emphasis on the speed and scale of sustainable revenue growth, reflecting the urgency of the global energy and climate transition.

At the product level, Suzlon's S144 turbine recently emerged as India's lowest carbon footprint wind turbine, with emissions of just 6.17 g CO₂ per kWh of electricity generation throughout the product lifecycle. Its lowest carbon footprint is the result of several integrated sustainability measures undertaken across its design, optimization of resources for manufacturing, local sourcing, use of green steel, and renewable energy.

Mr. Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "Being the only Wind Energy OEM in the top 10 of this list is a testament to our commitment to meeting the highest global sustainability standards. We have committed to achieve Net Zero by 2040; Zero Waste to Landfill by 2028 and Water Neutrality by 2030. Our sustainability goals continue to be a consistent growth driver as we advance our vision of creating a leading and global full stack green energy solutions company."

Mr. Toby Heaps, CEO, Corporate Knights, said, "We are inspired by Suzlon's success in making wind energy a reliable and cost-effective solution for India and the world. Nearly doubling its clean energy revenues in recent years, Suzlon shows how a family-founded business with vision can change the world while rewarding shareholders."

Sustainability at Suzlon

Being the first Indian Energy Company to join Climate Group's prestigious RE 100 initiative to adopt 100% Renewable Energy in all our manufacturing facilities by 2030 and driving 24/7 Carbon Free Electricity implementation globally; we are shaping and transforming sustainability across the energy sector. By joining EV 100, we are targeting electrification of vehicles by 2035 and reducing 24% of Scope 1 (Direct and operational) emissions.

Suzlon has been assessed by all Global ESG rating agencies viz. S&P CSA, Sustainalytics, ISS ESG, and has achieved a strong sustainability performance globally beyond industry benchmarks. During FY 24-25; the company achieved an 88.51% reduction in emission intensity in scope 1 (Direct & operational) and scope 2 emissions (In-direct from purchased electricity); reached 90.14% Zero Waste to Landfill, increased renewable energy consumption, and reduced energy, water and waste intensity year-on year.

