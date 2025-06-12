NEW DELHI, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As India sharpens its focus on achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and meeting its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Mr. Girish Tanti, Co-Founder of Suzlon Group, has been appointed Chairman of the CII Renewable Energy Manufacturing Council and the CII National Committee on Renewable Energy for 2025–26. Under Mr. Tanti's leadership, CII Renewable Energy Committee & Manufacturing Council will focus on advancing a balanced and inclusive energy strategy that supports all renewable technologies.

Suzlon_Girish_Tanti_Chariman.jpg (400×261) Mr. Tanti, a founding member of Suzlon, kickstarted India's renewable energy movement over 30 years ago, much before it became a global imperative. He has been deeply passionate about driving India's clean energy transition and continues to lead efforts to make the country self-reliant and sustainable. He brings decades of global experience and policy influence to the table and is currently designated as Vice Chairman of the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), Chairman of GWEC's Global Supply Chain Forum, Chairman of GWEC India, and Chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA).

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Girish Tanti said, "A Viksit Bharat—a developed India—must be built on a foundation of clean, reliable, affordable and self-sufficient energy. This is a defining moment for our energy future, and we must move from ambition to accelerated action. Renewable energy must drive our growth—not just by reducing emissions, but by creating jobs, strengthening industries, and securing our energy needs. 'Make in India' will play a key role in enabling this transformation.

With India already achieving 222 GW of renewable capacity, our next challenge is to double this capacity in under six years to meet our ambitious 500 GW target. As the world watches, India must set a strong example. My focus will be on fostering robust collaboration between the government and industry to drive national goals while bolstering domestic manufacturing in renewables, including wind, solar, hydro, and bioenergy." About The Suzlon Group The Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with approximately 21.1 GW* of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India, the Group includes Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON, BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, Suzlon has in-house R&D centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, and world-class manufacturing facilities across India. With 30 years of operational excellence and a diverse workforce of Rs 7,800 employees, Suzlon is India's No. 1 Renewable Energy Solutions company, managing 15.1 GW of assets and an additional Rs 6 GW installed outside India. Its portfolio includes the advanced 2.x MW and 3.x MW series of wind turbines.

*Global installations of Suzlon-manufactured wind turbine generators. Data as of 31st March 2025 Suzlon corporate website: www.suzlon.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708633/Suzlon_Girish_Tanti_Chariman.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

