Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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SVC Co-operative Bank Ltd., formerly known as The Shamrao Vithal Co-operative Bank Ltd. a leading urban co-operative bank, conducted a large-scale Cyber Awareness Drive across its network of 203 branches spanning 10 states and one Union Territory. As part of the initiative, bank employees visited housing societies in their respective branch catchment areas and conducted interactive awareness sessions to educate citizens on identifying and preventing digital financial frauds.

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SVC Bank organizes Cyber Fraud Awareness drive in its 120th year of operations

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The campaign covered 213 housing societies and reached over 19,061 residents, making it one of the Bank's largest community-led financial literacy initiatives.

The awareness sessions featured presentations on the latest cyber fraud trends, educational videos and practical guidance on safe digital banking practices. Participants were sensitised to prevalent frauds such as phishing, fake investment schemes, impersonation scams, OTP and UPI frauds, QR code scams, digital arrest frauds and fraudulent customer care calls. Customers were also educated on identifying genuine banking communications, understanding official banking and promotional sender IDs, and recognising suspicious messages more effectively.

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The initiative was organised at a time when cyber-enabled financial frauds continue to rise across the country. According to recent government data, more than 12.7 lakh cyber fraud complaints involving over Rs 10,178 crore in suspected fraudulent transactions were reported during the first six months of 2026 alone, underscoring the growing need for greater public awareness alongside technological safeguards.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Ravinder Singh, Managing Director, SVC Co-operative Bank Ltd., said, "As banking becomes increasingly digital, awareness has become the strongest first line of defence against cyber fraud. While banks continue to strengthen their security infrastructure, customers also need to stay vigilant and informed. Through this nationwide outreach, we are taking cyber safety beyond our branches and directly into communities, empowering citizens with practical knowledge that can help them recognise fraud attempts before they become victims. At SVC Bank, protecting our customers' interests remains at the heart of everything we do."

Mr. Durgesh Chandavarkar, Chairman, SVC Co-operative Bank Ltd., added, "Cyber security is a shared responsibility. As a customer-centric cooperative bank with deep roots, we believe financial literacy must go hand in hand with digital adoption. This initiative reflects our commitment to creating greater awareness among customers and the wider public, enabling them to use digital banking services with confidence while remaining alert to evolving cyber threats."

During the sessions, SVC Bank officials encouraged participants to adopt basic cyber hygiene practices, including never sharing confidential banking credentials, verifying the authenticity of callers and links before acting, promptly reporting suspicious transactions, and contacting the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal cybercrime.gov.in in the event of suspected fraud.

With this initiative, SVC Bank reinforced its commitment to safeguarding customers against emerging cyber threats while continuing to strengthen its role as a trusted financial institution that actively contributes to building a cyber-aware and digitally resilient society.

About SVC Bank

Set up in 1906, SVC Bank is a 119-year-rich institution that has contributed significantly to the development of the co-operative movement in India for over a century. Today, the Bank is one of the oldest and most recognised names in the country’s co-operative banking space. SVC is a Multi-State Scheduled Co-operative Bank with its presence across 10 States & 1 Union Territory – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Total Business of the Bank is at Rs 43,693 Crores as on March 31, 2026 and Net Profit stands at Rs 205 Crores. Gross NPA stood at 2.69% while Net NPA stood at 0.96% and the CRAR at 15.48%, reflecting the Bank's strong financial fundamentals.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the Bank has a vast network of 203 branches, 220 ATMs and an employee strength of over 2,500. The Bank offers the entire gamut of services across Retail, Corporate and International Banking.

The Bank’s performance and innovation have been recognised through several recent industry awards.

• SVC Bank was honoured with the Excellence in Customer Experience Award at the UBS Forums - 3rd Edition of India Fintech Summit & Awards 2026, held in Mumbai. The award, presented by Shri. Loghman Tavasoli, COO, UBS forums, was received by Shri. Saket Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer, on behalf of SVC Bank.

• SVC Bank was honoured with three prestigious awards — Best Urban Co-operative Bank, Best Multi-State Urban Co-operative Bank and Best CTO/IT Head Of The Year — at the Bharat Ratna Sahakarita Samman Ceremony 2026, conducted at the Bharat Cooperative Banking Summit 2026, on June 6th, 2026, in Lucknow.

• The Bank was also honoured with the 'Leading Bank Award' in Category Tier IV at the 10th All India Co-operative Banking Summit & Awards 2026, conducted on May 8th & 9th, 2026, in Pune.

• The Bank was awarded Best Urban Co-operative Bank, Best Cyber Security Initiative and Digital Banking Innovation of the Year at the 3rd Rashtriya Urban Cooperative Banking Summit & Awards 2026.

• SVC Bank received three distinguished recognitions at IBA's Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo & Citations 2024-25, conducted on January 9th, 2026 in Mumbai: Best Fintech & DPI Adoption (Winner) in the Co-operative Sector Banks category, Best Tech Talent (Winner) in the Co-operative Sector Banks category and Best Technology Bank (Special Mention) in the Co-operative Sector Banks category.

• The Bank was awarded the Leader Award at the 9th All India UCB Summit & Awards, 2025, the Best HR Transformation and Best Audit Transformation Awards at the FCBA Awards 2025, and the Gold Award for the Bank's Wall Calendar for the Year 2025 & Consolation Award for the Bank's Annual Report F.Y. 2024-25, at the 15th PRCI Excellence Awards 2025. In addition, earlier honours include the Banco Blue Ribbon 2024 Award for excellence in the Urban Co-operative Bank category.

Other notable mentions:

• The Bank was also felicitated at the Rashtriya Coop Samman Samaroh 2025 with the titles of Best Urban Co-operative Bank, Best Multi-State Urban Co-operative Bank and Best Chairperson of the Year awarded to Shri. Durgesh S. Chandavarkar.

• SVC Bank was recently awarded the prestigious 'Most Innovative CFO' Award at the Silver Feather Awards 2025 - 6th Edition and ET Now’s “Best Organisations to Work 2025”. These accolades reflect the Bank’s leadership in co-operative banking, commitment to technology and people, and its role in advancing financial inclusion.

SVC Bank website: www.svc.bank.in

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