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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Building on the successful implementation of NMIMS Horizon in management education, SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Deemed-to-be University officially extended the initiative to undergraduate programmes on 3 August, 2026. The next phase brings AI-focused learning to the Schools of Engineering, Science, Pharmacy, and Commerce as part of the University's vision to integrate emerging technologies into higher education.

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The initiative will be rolled out across NMIMS campuses, providing approximately 40,000 student users access to global learning resources through Coursera at no additional cost. Through NMIMS Horizon, AI-focused learning has been embedded into the undergraduate curriculum, enabling students to build future-ready capabilities alongside their core academic disciplines.

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Unlike standalone online learning programmes, the initiative follows a structured, faculty-led academic model that combines mentoring, assignments, projects and assessments. Student outcomes will form part of the University's academic assessment framework, ensuring that AI learning is embedded within the academic experience rather than delivered as a standalone certification.

To support the rollout, NMIMS faculty members are undergoing specialised training and completing relevant courses before facilitating student learning. This approach combines global learning resources with classroom teaching, enabling students to apply AI across disciplines while strengthening practical understanding across multiple domains.

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Speaking about the vision behind NMIMS Horizon, Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Provost (Administration), SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be University, said, "Artificial Intelligence is redefining the way industries operate and the skills they expect from graduates. As a university, our responsibility is not only to respond to this change but to prepare students to lead it. Through NMIMS Horizon, we are embedding AI-focused learning into the academic experience so that students across disciplines graduate with strong domain knowledge, technological fluency and the ability to adapt to an evolving global landscape. This initiative reflects our commitment to continually reimagining education in line with the future of work."

Dr. Koteswararao Anne, Dean, SVKM's NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME), Mumbai, said, " The real value of AI lies in its ability to solve practical problems across disciplines. Through NMIMS Horizon, students will apply AI concepts within their own domains through structured learning, faculty mentorship, projects and academic assessments. By integrating these courses into the curriculum, we are enabling students to develop practical competencies that complement their academic learning and prepare them to address real-world industry challenges."

Through NMIMS Horizon, SVKM's NMIMS continues to strengthen its vision of building a future-ready education ecosystem that combines academic excellence with emerging technologies, equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven world.

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