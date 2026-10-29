SVM Grand Introduces Luxury Hospitality Brand ‘SVM Luxe’ in Kompally, Hyderabad

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29: SVM Group of Hotels has expanded its hospitality portfolio into the luxury segment with the introduction of its new premium hospitality brand, SVM Luxe. The group’s ninth branch, located in Kompally, Hyderabad, was inaugurated by Sri KP Vivekanand, MLA from Quthbullapur and BRS Legislative Party Whip, who attended the occasion as the Chief Guest.

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As part of the SVM Luxe opening celebrations, SVM Management organised a live music concert featuring renowned Indian playback singer Geetha Madhuri. Her energetic live performance entertained the audience and added to the festive atmosphere of the grand opening. Around 3,000 people attended the concert, making it a major highlight of the celebrations.

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Established under the leadership of Sri M. Vara Prasad, Founder and Managing Director of SVM Group of Hotels, the new property marks a significant milestone in the group’s expansion journey. Having already established eight branches, the group is now entering the luxury hospitality segment with SVM Luxe, offering premium accommodation, fine dining, a lounge bar, a boardroom and multiple banquet halls under one roof.

Located in Kompally, SVM Luxe features 88 rooms, including approximately six to seven luxury suites, and 11 banquet halls. The property has been designed to accommodate a wide range of requirements, including family celebrations, weddings, corporate meetings, social gatherings and other special occasions. With modern amenities and quality hospitality services, the hotel aims to provide guests with a comfortable and luxurious experience.

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The second floor houses the lounge bar and fine dining facilities, while the third and fourth floors accommodate luxury rooms and suites. The fifth, sixth and seventh floors feature banquet halls designed to host various celebrations, business meetings and other events. A dedicated boardroom is also available for corporate meetings and business discussions.

One of the key highlights of SVM Luxe is its integrated hospitality offering, bringing accommodation, dining, entertainment, business meetings and event facilities together in a single destination. The property caters to individual travellers, families, corporate organisations, wedding parties and event organisers seeking comprehensive hospitality services.

With the launch of SVM Luxe, SVM Group of Hotels is strengthening its presence in the hospitality sector and expanding into the premium accommodation segment. Combining luxury stays, fine dining, lounge facilities, corporate meeting spaces, event venues and entertainment programmes, the new property aims to offer a comprehensive hospitality experience in Kompally, Hyderabad.

https://svmgrandkompally.com/

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