SWAMIH Fund completes corpus commitment; delivers over 61,000 homes to residents

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund has protected homebuyers' interests, revived the housing sector, generated employment, and strengthened the overall economy.

Advertisement

According to a report from a Ministry of Finance press release, the Fund fully committed its entire investible corpus prior to the end of its investment period on December 5, 2025. This government-backed initiative provides last-mile financing to stalled housing projects and currently manages a portfolio of more than 145 projects across 30 cities.

Advertisement

The Fund stands as the largest residential-focused stress resolution platform in India. As of 15th December 2025, approximately 61,000 homes were delivered across 110 projects. This delivery includes over 7,000 units under the rehabilitation and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. The Fund expects to eventually deliver over 1 lakh homes, which will provide relief to more than 4 lakh people across the country.

Advertisement

Operational data shows that the SWAMIH Fund unlocked more than Rs 37,400 crore of capital across 127 projects nationwide. The total area under development exceeds 90 million square feet, with 44 per cent of the inventory comprising Low Income Group (LIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) housing.

The revival of these stalled projects also spurred industrial demand, generating a requirement for over 20 lakh tonnes of cement and 5.5 lakh metric tonnes of steel. Environmental efforts linked to these developments added more than 1.06 lakh trees to the green cover.

Advertisement

The initiative contributed significantly to the national workforce and public exchequer. It generated over 36,000 skilled and unskilled jobs, including 3,500 permanent positions. Furthermore, the Fund contributed more than an estimated Rs 6,900 crore in revenues to the Central and State governments through GST, stamp duties, and other official dues.

On the financial front, the Fund maintained high governance standards with 55 full exits and 44 partial exits. It returned nearly 50 per cent of the drawn capital to its investors. Specifically, the Fund returned approximately Rs 3,500 crore out of the Rs 7,000 crore drawn from the Government of India.

"On 1st February 2025, the Union Finance Minister announced in Budget 2025-26 that SWAMIH Fund-2 will be established, as a blended finance facility with contribution from the government, banks and private investors. This fund of ₹15,000 crore will aim for expeditious completion of another 1 lakh units," the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)