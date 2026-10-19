Swan Realty Launches 'Bodhi' – an Exquisite, Low-density Residential Project in Jayanagar

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Spread over 30,000 sq. ft, the project offers 24 four-bedroom residences, with only two apartment per floor

Advertisement

Designed by Kembhavi Architecture Foundation, the residences are inspired by ‘Biophilic Amorphous’ design

Advertisement

Swan Realty, the real estate arm of the century-old diversified industrial conglomerate Swan Corp Limited, has announced the launch of luxury project ‘Bodhi’ in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, offering a rare combination of privacy, nature, and refined living. The project marks Swan Realty’s second development in the city, following the successful delivery of Cardinal One in Yeshwanthpur.

Artistic Impression of Bodhi

Advertisement

Designed to bring together the experience of an independent home with the convenience of apartment living, Bodhi comprises 24 four-bedroom residences, each spanning over 4,000 sq. ft., with only two apartments per floor. Located in Jayanagar, one of South Bengaluru’s most established neighbourhoods, the low-density development is designed to offer residents greater privacy, space and a close connection with nature.

Designed by Kembhavi Architecture Foundation (KAF), Bodhi follows a ‘biophilic amorphous’ approach that mimics nature through fluid forms and a design language that creates a seamless connection between the built environment and its natural surroundings. Expansive residences, large landscaped private decks, abundant natural light and panoramic views extend this philosophy into the homes, while elements such as the Sky Garden, Sundowner Court, a Koi pond and a stargazing deck further integrate nature into the residential experience.

The development also offers a curated range of amenities including a temperature-controlled swimming pool, wellness and fitness centre, a celebration lounge and recreational room.

Jay Shah, Head of Business, Swan Realty, said, “The successful delivery of Cardinal One in Bengaluru validated our conviction that homebuyers increasingly value space, privacy and liveability alongside location. Jayanagar is one of Bengaluru's most established residential neighbourhoods, with limited opportunities for new development. Bodhi addresses this gap through a low-density residential format that combines the privacy of an independent home with the convenience of apartment living. At Swan Realty, we believe successful real estate development goes beyond creating buildings. It is about shaping environments that remain relevant over time through thoughtful design, quality execution and a clear understanding of how people aspire to live.”

The project is RERA-registered (PRM/KA/RERA/1251/310/PR/170126/008409) and is scheduled for completion by March 2028.

About Swan Realty

Swan Realty, the real estate arm of Swan Corp Limited, has been shaping residential and commercial landmarks since 2004. With over 20 years of experience and more than 40+ lakh sq. ft. developed across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The company focuses on residential communities and office developments. Swan Realty’s portfolio is centered on design-led development, functionality, and execution quality, with projects planned around evolving urban lifestyles and workplace needs.

Website: www.swanrealty.co.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)