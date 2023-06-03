Swaraj Tractors pumps in Rs 200 crore; to roll out two lightweight models

PTI

Mumbai, June 2

Swaraj Tractors on Friday announced it has developed a new platform for compact lightweight tractors with an investment of Rs 200 crore and said it will roll out two models with price starting from Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The tractor brand under the Mahindra Group also announced roping in Indian cricketer MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

The Mahindra Group firm said it is aiming to grab 27-30% market share

The compact lightweight segment currently stands at around 50,000 units per annum and as the company enters the new segment, Swaraj Tractors said it is aiming to grab 27-30% market share, going forward.

The company said it will roll out two models — Target 630 and Target 625 — in 20-30 HP (horse power) category under the new range.

The Swaraj Target 630 model will first be available through its dealer network in Maharashtra and Karnataka at Rs 5.35 lakh.

The second model — Target 625 — will be launched in the next couple of quarters, Rajesh Jejurikar, president, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), said.