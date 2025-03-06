Swasti, the Health Catalyst & the Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education Launch Summer Advisory for Adapting to Extreme Heat

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 6: Swasti, The Health Catalyst, in collaboration with The Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education, Columbia University has launched a comprehensive heat advisory as a job aid for frontline workers to help communities adapt to extreme heat and reduce risks. The advisory was introduced during a Summer Well-Being Session recently, in collaboration with the Indian Meteorological Department and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.

Over 100 participants from government and civil society organizations engaged in discussions on 2025 heatwave predictions, the impacts of extreme heat on human and animal health, and how advisories and IEC materials serve as key resources for frontline workers (FLWs). The advisory launched by Swasti equips FLWs with practical, evidence-based strategies to prevent and manage heat-related illnesses (HRIs), ensuring they can better support communities in extreme weather conditions.

Advertisement

Dr. Angela Chaudhuri, Chief Catalyst from Swasti, emphasized the importance of proactive measures stating, "As climate-driven health risks escalate, integrating climate adaptation into primary healthcare and strengthening community resilience is critical. This advisory equips communities with the knowledge and tools needed to protect lives and livelihoods in a warming world."

The advisory highlights that extreme heat disproportionately impacts key vulnerable groups, including the elderly, infants, children, pregnant women, outdoor and factory workers, and people with compromised immune systems, and the broader impacts on agriculture, food security and livestock. The resource provides clear, actionable guidance for recognizing, preventing, and managing heat-related illnesses, ranging from mild dehydration to life-threatening heat stroke.

Advertisement

Nymisha Herrera Nimmagadda, Lead, Climate x Health, Swasti highlighted the need for localized solutions, saying, "Heat-related illnesses are largely preventable with the right knowledge and preparedness at the community level. By equipping frontline workers with actionable, locally grounded solutions, we can strengthen resilience against rising temperatures."

Cecilia Sorensen, the Director of the Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education at Columbia University, comments, "Extreme heat is one of the most immediate health threats posed by climate change. This advisory represents an important collaboration between GCCHE and Swasti to translate climate science into practical health interventions. By focusing on vulnerable populations and providing accessible guidance, we're working to build heat resilience where it's needed most."

The joint advisory from Swasti and GCCHE provides frontline workers with structured strategies to adapt to extreme heat. It emphasizes regular hydration through water intake and nutrient-rich foods, alongside traditional drinks like coconut water and lassi to maintain electrolyte balance. Indoor cooling measures include proper ventilation, limiting heat-generating appliances, and simple solutions like water bowls and indoor plants. Outdoor safety focuses on avoiding peak heat hours, wearing breathable clothing, and taking frequent shaded breaks. Mental well-being is also prioritized through calming activities and improved sleep practices. These proactive steps ensure that vulnerable communities can better safeguard their health and resilience.

To download the seasonal guidelines, please visit: https://swasti.org/resources.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)