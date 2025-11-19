SwaSwara Introduces a Pioneering Menopause Reset Program - A Transformative Experience for Women

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Perimenopause and menopause mark significant natural transitions in a woman’s life. Often accompanied by hormonal shifts that can affect energy, mood, metabolism, sleep and overall well- being, this phase can cause great distress and discomfort. Recognizing the need to support women through this transformative phase, SwaSwara, CGH Earth’s Wellness Retreat in Gokarna, Karnataka has introduced a pioneering Perimenopause and Menopause Reset program. Grounded in holistic, nature-based therapies, these initiatives aim to redefine menopause care by promoting inner harmony, strength and vitality during this phase. The program fosters healing through connection with nature, mindful practices and targeted therapies that addresses symptoms like hot flashes, weight gain and insomnia.

This five-to-seven-day itinerary immerses participants in daily healing rituals centred on the five elements of nature addressing physical, emotional and spiritual health. Mornings begin with pranayama and yoga to balance the body’s energies, followed by nature walks and meditation that help reconnect guests with nature. Nourishing raw brunches and wholesome dinners are crafted from local produce, whilst yoga nidra and guided reflections foster emotional calm. Each day focusses on themes of Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Space. Therapies and other daily rituals include raw vegan cuisine, health talks, nature walks, yoga, hydrotherapy, reflexology, salt therapy and various curated therapies and mindful practices.

Doctor Dr. Amruthavarshini says, “Addressing menopause is crucial as it marks a significant biological and social transition with long lasting health implications like osteoporosis, increased risks of heart diseases and emotional challenges. Many women do not address it due to lack of awareness and social stigma, thus missing out on support of treatments that can improve their quality of life.

Our Menopause Reset embraces the full journey from perimenopause through menopause offering the care and attention that integrates mind, body and spirit. This pioneering reset program goes beyond conventional care by weaving in ancient elemental wisdom and holistic naturopathic practices Our goal is to help women go through this natural transition with resilience, grace and strength."

Nestled between the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea, SwaSwara.

Located on the serene shores of Om Beach, the resort’s location is a vital part of the healing philosophy. Nestled in a tranquil, verdant environment that embodies peace and natural balance., the serene sanctuary enables disconnection from urban stress and reconnection to nature’s rhythms.

In the heart of nature’s embrace, SwaSwara offers more than care - it offers transformation. For more details on SwaSwara Menopause Reset or to book your stay, visit our website www.cghearth.com/swaswara

CGH Earth Wellness Centres offer curated Ayurveda and Naturopathy healing practices designed for enhancing physical health, mental clarity and emotional balance - and various tools to manage stress and overall well- being. Through targeted therapies, corrective medicines, appropriate diet, yoga, and meditation, a tailored program is created to cleanse, correct and rejuvenate the mind, body and soul.

About CGH Earth Experience Wellness

The art of healing meets the science of health at CGH Earth Experience Wellness – with experiences that heal your body, mind and soul. Combining the power of ancient medicinal systems and traditional therapeutic practices, CGH Earth Wellness offers holistic healthcare based on Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga. It also addresses one's overall state of wellbeing through experiences that are fulfilling and enriching for the self. All of the transformative experiences offered by CGH Earth Wellness are intrinsically nourished by the core values that are at the heart of the group’s hospitality and healthcare. The CGH Earth Group believes that operating with environmental sensitivity, including and benefiting the local community and adopting the local ethos are the only ways to revive, sustain and thrive as a global collective.

A pioneer in responsible tourism in India and with a credible background spanning over five decades in offering uniquely immersive travel experiences, CGH Earth diversified into wellness with the start of Ayurveda Healthcare 17 years back at Kalari Kovilakom, followed by Kalari Rasayana. In 2018, the group expanded further with Prakriti Shakti, a centre dedicated to naturopathy—an evidence-based system of holistic healing that evolved as a structured medical system in Europe; however, its philosophy and practices are deeply rooted in Indian culture and way of life. In India, the therapeutic benefits of Yoga were also blended into it, making it a holistic Indian healing system.

Kalari Kovilakom, Kalari Rasayana, and Prakriti Shakti are CGH Earth’s dedicated Ayurveda and Naturopathy hospitals, each certified and accredited by NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers). These centres primarily focus on curative treatments for the body, rooted in traditional and evidence-based systems of holistic healing.

In contrast, SwaSwara is not a hospital, but a unique wellness retreat that complements this journey by offering a space for both healing and mindful holidays. Nestled in the wilderness along the serene shores of Om Beach, SwaSwara was born from CGH Earth’s quest to redefine the idea of a true holiday—one that nurtures the mind and spirit through rejuvenating, immersive experiences designed to release, re-focus, and recalibrate the self. It also offers dedicated programs that address common lifestyle disorders faced in today’s fast-paced world.

