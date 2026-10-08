Swathi Solipuram Showcases 'Advita' at Paris Fashion Week 2026

PNN

Paris [France], October 8: Indian fashion designer Swathi Solipuram, founder of the label Swathi Reddis, presented her latest collection, “Advita,” at Paris Fashion Week 2026 at the Ritz Paris on October 4, marking an important milestone in her journey as a designer and entrepreneur.

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The showcase was organised by Aruna Goud, Founder of India Glam Fashion Week (IGFW), and Rex Christy Fernando, Founder of Asian European Fashion Week (AEFW Paris). The presentation brought Swathi’s work before an international fashion audience and gave the Swathi Reddis label an opportunity to present its design language on a global platform.

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With more than a decade of experience in fashion design, Swathi has steadily built a creative identity around individuality, contemporary elegance, craftsmanship and experimentation. Her latest collection reflects that direction through a series of carefully developed silhouettes and handcrafted details.

Titled “Advita,” meaning unique or without equal, the collection comprises 10 cocktail looks designed around the idea of individuality. Rather than following a single repeated silhouette, each outfit has been developed as a distinct statement while remaining part of a larger visual narrative.

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The collection explores contemporary forms, intricate detailing, innovative construction and handcrafted elements. Swathi’s approach focuses on creating garments that feel modern while retaining a strong emphasis on workmanship and finish.

One of the key highlights of the collection is a dress developed using a distinctive draping technique. The construction allows the fabric to take on a sculptural form, creating movement and dimension while maintaining a refined silhouette. The piece reflects Swathi’s interest in experimenting with structure and construction rather than relying only on surface embellishment.

For Swathi, presenting the collection at the Ritz Paris represented more than an international showcase. It was also a personal milestone after years of working to establish her design practice and develop a recognisable creative identity.

Speaking about the experience, Swathi said, “Presenting my work in Paris is a moment I will always cherish. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to showcase my collection at the Ritz Paris and to share my creative vision with an international audience. It truly feels like a full-circle moment in my journey as a designer.”

The Paris presentation also marks an important phase in the evolution of the Swathi Reddis label. Over the years, Swathi has focused on building a design vocabulary that balances sophistication with individuality, while exploring new ways to work with silhouettes, draping and construction.

“Advita” continues that approach by placing emphasis on the personality of each look. The collection is not positioned simply as a set of occasion garments, but as a series of individual expressions created through form, texture and detail.

For the designer, the international platform offered an opportunity to introduce the label to a wider audience while reinforcing the values that have shaped her work over the past decade. The focus remains on thoughtful design, handcrafted execution and pieces that carry a distinct visual identity.

The showcase also reflects the growing presence of Indian designers on international fashion platforms, where independent labels are increasingly presenting collections that combine global aesthetics with individual creative perspectives.

With “Advita,” Swathi Solipuram is entering a new phase in her career, one that places the Swathi Reddis label before a broader international audience while continuing to build on the design philosophy that has defined her journey so far.

The Ritz Paris presentation is expected to remain a significant milestone for the brand as Swathi continues to develop future collections and explore new opportunities in international fashion.

For Swathi, the larger objective remains clear: to create fashion that celebrates individuality, innovation, craftsmanship and contemporary couture, while building a design identity that can continue to evolve across markets and audiences.

Contact labelswathireddis@gmail.com for further info.

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