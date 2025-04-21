VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 21: In an effort to strengthen people to people ties and connect with India's skilled tech talent the Embassy of Sweden is hosting 'Work in Sweden' fairs in Bengaluru and Delhi on April 22 and 24, 2025, respectively. These fairs offer a unique opportunity for experienced professionals to explore career prospects in Sweden.

As Sweden accelerates its investments in sustainable industry and innovation, the demand for global talent--especially in engineering and technology--is on the rise. Leading companies such as SSAB, Stegra, and Hitachi Energy are looking for professionals with expertise in areas like advanced steel manufacturing and High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) technology, which are central to Sweden's green transition.

Advertisement

Beyond talent acquisition, the initiative also reflects a strategic effort to deepen economic and knowledge partnerships between Sweden and India. By creating pathways for professional exchange and collaboration, both nations stand to benefit from shared innovation, cultural exchange, and long-term bilateral growth.

"Indian IT and engineering expertise has significantly contributed to the Swedish economy, fostering a vibrant and growing Indian diaspora. These people-to-people connections have enriched both societies, fostering greater understanding and cooperation. This 'Work in Sweden' initiative helps Sweden in connecting skilled Indian professionals with regions and employers that are investing in sustainable industry and future-facing innovation. We are not only strengthening the bilateral ties but also tapping into the remarkable talent India has to offer," said Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India.

Advertisement

Attendees will also have the chance to interact with representatives from Swedish regions, the Swedish Agency for Economic and Regional Growth, and the Swedish Embassy receiving first-hand guidance on building a rewarding career and life in Sweden.

To know more about the 'Work in Sweden' fairs visit the events section on the Embassy of Sweden in India's official website : https://www.swedenabroad.se/en/embassies/india-new-delhi/current/news/explore-career-opportunities-in-sweden/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)