SWELECT Appoints Pradeep Kumar Madhur as Chief Business Officer

• Former LONGi India business leader to drive growth across EPC, IPP, solar module and channel businesses

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWELECT Energy Systems Limited has appointed Pradeep Kumar Madhur as Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective October 1, 2026. He will lead sales and business development across the company's Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Independent Power Producer (IPP), channel and solar module businesses.

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The appointment is aimed at strengthening SWELECT's commercial strategy by bringing its key business verticals under a unified leadership structure. This will enable the company to align its sales and business development efforts across the solar value chain, offering customers an integrated portfolio spanning rooftop and ground-mounted solar projects, long-term solar power solutions and solar modules.

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Madhur brings over 17 years of experience in the solar and power infrastructure sectors across India and the Asia-Pacific region. His expertise spans solar module and inverter sales, business development and market expansion. He joins SWELECT from Lerri Solar Technology India (LONGi Solar), where he served as Senior Director and Country Business Leader. During his tenure, he led a business generating over USD 1 billion annually. Under his leadership, LONGi's India business rose from 17th position in the market to No. 1 within a year, a position it held from 2020 to 2022.

Earlier, Madhur was part of the founding team at Sungrow India, where he played a key role in establishing the company's presence in the solar inverter market, with over 4 GW deployed during its first three years. He also held positions at Raychem RPG and Crompton Greaves, working across power systems and managing key accounts for large thermal power and high-voltage grid projects.

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Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram, CEO and Managing Director, SWELECT Energy Systems Limited, said, "Pradeep brings significant experience in building and scaling businesses in India's solar industry, having held leadership roles at Sungrow and LONGi. As we expand across EPC, IPP, solar modules and energy storage, strengthening our commercial leadership will be important to driving growth across these businesses and delivering greater value to customers. His experience in market development and customer engagement will support our efforts to scale our integrated solar offerings. We welcome him to SWELECT and look forward to his contribution to our next phase of growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Pradeep Kumar Madhur said, "I am pleased to join SWELECT at an important time for India's renewable energy sector. The company's combination of in-house manufacturing, EPC capabilities, an IPP portfolio and four decades of expertise in power electronics provides a strong foundation for growth. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our market presence, deepen customer relationships and deliver integrated solar solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers across the country."

Madhur holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology and an MBA in International Business.

About SWELECT Energy Systems Ltd.

Established in 1984, as a UPS and Power Protection Systems leader, SWELECT Energy Systems Limited has emerged as a leading solar power solutions company with a robust presence in the global energy market.

SWELECT has three core businesses — IPP Business with Energy Sales to C&I and Government Customers, Ground Mounted and Rooftop EPC business, and Channel-driven product business (Home, BESS solutions) for Residential and Commercial customers.

The businesses are built on a strong manufacturing base of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Modules, Module Mounting Structures (MMS), String Combiner Boxes, ACDB, DCDB etc. With a vertically integrated manufacturing structure, all our businesses offer high-quality MADE IN SWELECT products in line with the Government's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

SWELECT also carries the strong legacy of Numeric, India's leading UPS solutions brand, under which it built deep expertise in power electronics and battery energy systems for over two decades. In 2012, the company transitioned from Numeric to SWELECT, symbolising its evolution from "Power to Energy" and establishing itself as a trusted leader in the solar energy sector. "We make every home, SMEs and C&I to save solar energy to enjoy extended green power when the sun shines and thereafter."

For more information, please visit: www.swelectes.com

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