SwiffyLabs Promotes Babu NS to Chief Product & Business Officer

ANI
Updated At : 12:12 PM Feb 19, 2025 IST
VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19: SwiffyLabs, a leading full stack financial technology platform, today announced the promotion of Babu NS to Chief Product & Business Officer. This strategic appointment strengthens the company's leadership as it continues to transform digital banking and lending solutions globally.

Babu, a founding member of SwiffyLabs, brings over three decades of expertise in core banking technology. He is widely recognized as one of the architects of Finacle, Infosys' flagship universal banking platform, where he spent 24+ years shaping its product strategy and driving global banking transformations across India, USA, MENA, and Singapore.

In his expanded role, Babu will spearhead product innovation and go-to-market initiatives, focusing on SwiffyLabs' end-to-end lending solutions that enable financial institutions to launch and scale secured and unsecured innovative lending products including Loan Against Securities (LAS), Embedded financing, Supply Chain Financing, Green Energy Loans among other traditional loan products.

"Babu's deep understanding of banking technology and his track record of building scalable platforms makes him ideal for this role," said Ashish Anantharaman, Founder & CEO of SwiffyLabs. "As a founding member, his leadership will be crucial as we continue to empower financial institutions with our cloud-native solutions and our AI platform to accelerate digital transformation journey."

Prior to SwiffyLabs, Babu was an early member at Navi Technologies, where he built a data-driven digital lending platform. His expertise spans complex digital banking, core banking, and lending transformation programs.

SwiffyLabs empowers global financial institutions with scalable, secure and intelligent lending and payment solutions. Apart from Loan Origination System (LOS) and Loan Management System (LMS), the company has built Risk Management System (RMS), Collateral Management System (CMS) and Business Rules Engine (BRE) allowing financial institutions to deploy lending products with speed and flexibility. The company was incubated under Jio Platforms in 2023.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

