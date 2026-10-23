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Home / Business / Swiggy and JioHotstar Partner for an Interactive Campaign: Bring to Life the Roadies Rebirth Menu

Swiggy and JioHotstar Partner for an Interactive Campaign: Bring to Life the Roadies Rebirth Menu

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ANI
Updated At : 06:02 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 23: Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, has partnered with JioHotstar and MTV for the 21st season of its iconic youth reality show, Roadies Rebirth. It has also rolled out a unique, interactive campaign to bring alive the Roadies excitement through food. As a part of the partnership, Swiggy has rolled out a playful “OGs vs NewGs” contest on the app and launched the Roadies Rebirth Menu that includes two thematic menus, under The OGs and The NewGs, curated for the Swiggy app. The OGs dishes includes the timeless, comforting classics like Dal Chawal, Chole Bhature, Biryani and The NewGs includes fresh, global and new dishes like Ramen, Smoothies, Sushi, Avocado Toast, Cold Brew, Matcha, Cheesecake etc.

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To drive discovery, Swiggy has enabled over 50+ distinct keywords to power the thematic search journey. Inside the app, a real-time scoreboard amplifies the competitive 'OGs vs NewGs' battle vibes, aligning with the rivalry and spirit of Roadies Rebirth.

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With this gamification, the brands are creating an immersive experience and an interactive playground for community, entertainment and food preferences, mirroring how today’s audience eats, lives and engages with trends that define them. The idea was to bring the campaign theme and players alive on the platform in a very contextual and interesting way by curating thematic menus that are hosted inside a branded destination on the platform.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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