Swiggy board approves 49.5% foreign ownership limit to obtain IOCC status

In an effort to meet India’s foreign exchange restrictions and become an Indian-owned-and-controlled company (IOCC), Swiggy’s board has approved a proposal aimed at limiting the company’s total foreign ownership at 49.5 per cent on a fully diluted basis.

Advertisement

According to a regulatory filing, the plan will be presented to shareholders for approval through a special resolution at the company’s 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is set for August 18.

Advertisement

Swiggy would be able to directly own and sell inventory through its fast commerce company, Instamart, if it were granted IOCC accreditation. It is anticipated that the inventory-led strategy will boost operating efficiency, improve supply chain control, and increase profitability. Eternal’s rival Blinkit already uses this business strategy.

Advertisement

Swiggy has been striving for IOCC status for many months.

The company’s amendments to its Articles of Association (AoA), which were necessary to fulfill the ownership and control requirements, were not approved by shareholders in May.

Advertisement

In addition to the foreign ownership limitation, the board has accepted suggested changes to the AoA that would bring it into compliance with the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The amendments include the establishment of nomination rights for specific resident individuals, the withdrawal of some nomination rights held by current individual and institutional investors, and associated adjustments to governance procedures.

Additionally, the board has authorised the reclassification of its authorised preference share capital into authorised equity share capital, subject to shareholder approval.

Swiggy will have greater flexibility to run its rapid commerce business under an inventory-led structure if the amendments are accepted, bringing it closer to being an Indian-owned-and-controlled company.