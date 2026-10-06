Swiss Beauty Care Launches Korean Sorbet Moisturiser

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 6: As skincare continues to move towards formulas that deliver both efficacy and sensorial experiences, Swiss Beauty Care’s Korean Sorbet Moisturiser offers a refreshing take on everyday hydration. Designed to deliver up to 24 hours of hydration, the lightweight moisturiser combines barrier-supporting ingredients with a distinctive whipped, sorbet-like texture that melts effortlessly into the skin.

Advertisement

Think of it as a daily serving of hydration for your skin - bringing together the ingredients skin needs, without the heaviness often associated with richer moisturisers. At the heart of the formula is Korean Chestnut Extract, an antioxidant-rich ingredient that helps protect the skin against environmental stressors and supports healthier-looking skin. It is paired with Ceramides to help strengthen and support the skin’s moisture barrier - particularly relevant as colder, drier weather can leave skin more prone to moisture loss. Vitamin B5 helps retain moisture and keep skin hydrated, while Vitamin B6 further supports balanced, healthy-looking skin.

Advertisement

Adding a sensorial element to everyday skincare is the moisturiser’s distinctive sorbet-like texture. Light, airy and refreshing on application, it delivers a comfortable burst of hydration while leaving the skin feeling soft, smooth and replenished with a texture that remains comfortable enough for daily use.

Designed to seamlessly fit into everyday routines, the Korean Sorbet Moisturiser can be layered into a morning routine before sunscreen and makeup or used as the final moisturising step at night. Priced at Rs. 449, the 50g moisturiser brings together effective hydration and a refreshing sensorial experience, making it an easy addition to modern skincare routines.

Advertisement

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)