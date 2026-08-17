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Home / Business / SWITCH Mobility Pledges to Accelerate its Shift to Zero-Emission Mobility on India's 80th Independence Day

SWITCH Mobility Pledges to Accelerate its Shift to Zero-Emission Mobility on India's 80th Independence Day

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ANI
Updated At : 10:13 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 17: SWITCH Mobility, a global manufacturer of electric buses and light commercial vehicles and part of the Hinduja Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to further reduce its carbon footprint and accelerate the adoption of zero-emission mobility across the country. The pledge is in line with Government of India's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 with Net-Zero by 2070.

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Mr. Ganesh Mani, CEO, SWITCH Mobility, said, "As India marks 80 years of independence, we at SWITCH Mobility are proud to pledge our continued commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future for the nation's mobility. We have already deployed 2,900+ e-buses and put over 2,200+ eLCVs on Indian roads. With our zero-emission electric vehicles and sustainable operations, we aim to empower every eco-conscious business and consumer in India to move better together in the Viksit Bharat."

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SWITCH Mobility's electric vehicles have already made a measurable contribution to India's decarbonisation efforts. In India alone, the company's electric buses, together have covered 150 million green kilometres. With nearly 5,000+ electric vehicles on the road globally, the company has helped avoid over 1,50,000 tons of CO² emissions, which has contributed to the equivalent of saving over 50 lakh trees.

SWITCH Mobility's sustainability approach is built around three pillars: being proven in the market through carbon neutrality, water positivity and resource efficiency. The company continues to seek leadership in ESG by engaging with global sustainability forums, including RE100, the Climate Group, CDP, the Science Based Targets initiative, GRI, The Climate Pledge and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. SWITCH Mobility's commitment to sustainable mobility has been widely recognised. The prominent awards are the Clean Mobility Brand of the Year (Gold) at the Good Air Awards by the IHW Council. The SWITCH EiV22 Electric Double Decker Bus won the Vivekananda Sustainability Award 2023 and the Green Machine Award at the Electric Vehicle Brands of the Year Awards 2024 by EMobility+.

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As India strides towards its net-zero ambitions, SWITCH Mobility remains committed to carbon neutrality, water positivity and resource efficiency across its manufacturing and supply chain.

About SWITCH Mobility

SWITCH Mobility, a part of the Hinduja Group, is a global electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer committed to advancing green mobility. Formed by leveraging the engineering expertise of the Indian powerhouse Ashok Leyland, SWITCH seamlessly integrates the very best innovators and cutting-edge technology to deliver unrivalled product choices on a global scale. Since inception, SWITCH has put over 2,900+ eBuses on the road, clocking up over 185 million kilometres globally. SWITCH Mobility's electric light commercial vehicle - the SWITCH IeV Series - is transforming last-mile logistics with currently over 2,200+ eLCVs on the road driven by urban delivery demands and operational efficiencies.

SWITCH Mobility's accomplishments are underscored by numerous awards, such as Most Trusted Brand of India, L&ICV People Mover of the Year, Star Electric Bus of the Year, Sustainability Award, and the Special Application of the Year Award for the EiV 22 TOURIST Hop on Hop Off Bus at the Apollo CV Awards. Recognised as a Great Place to Work, SWITCH Mobility cultivates a corporate culture that values agility, innovation, and responsibility.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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