Sylvi Time Carnival Sale 2026: Indian Watch Brand Celebrates 11 Years With Its Biggest Watch Sale

Surat, Gujarat, September 2026: Indian watch brand Sylvi is set to mark its 11th anniversary with Sylvi Time Carnival 2026 , a three-day annual shopping event scheduled from 28 September to 30 September 2026 .

The anniversary campaign will feature discounts ranging from 10% to 16% on Sylvi watches , while selected eligible models will also include additional benefits such as a complimentary watch box or an extra strap.

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The 2026 edition of Sylvi Time Carnival, also known as STC 2026 , brings together watches across analog, digital, chronograph, automatic, skeleton, stainless-steel, and other contemporary categories for men and women.

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The event comes as Sylvi completes eleven years since beginning its journey in Surat, Gujarat, in 2015.

Sylvi Time Carnival Returns for the 11th Anniversary Sylvi Time Carnival has the “biggest watch sale” the brand's annual anniversary shopping event, bringing together multiple watch collections and promotional formats within a focused three-day period.

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For STC 2026, participating products will be placed across different promotional tiers, with discounts ranging from 10% to 16% depending on the eligible model .

Selected watches will also be available with additional anniversary sale benefits.

Some participating models will include a complimentary watch box along with their applicable STC price, while selected watches in other categories will include an additional strap.

The final benefit will depend on the model chosen, and customers are advised to check individual product pages during the event for current pricing, offer eligibility, and stock availability.

STC 2026 Details Information Event Sylvi Time Carnival 2026 Occasion Sylvi 11th Anniversary Sale Dates 28 to 30 September 2026 Discount 10% to 16% on participating watches Additional Benefits Free watch box or free strap on selected models Shopping Website Sylvi.in Anniversary Offers Across Men's and Women's Collections The Sylvi Time Carnival campaign covers a broad mix of men's and women's watches rather than concentrating on a single product category.

Watches for men, participating designs include watches from collections such as ProTimer, Elegare, Blade, Iconic, Vanguard, Starboard, TimeShift, Timegrapher, Specter, Urbane Moon and Professional Edge , along with other eligible models.

The selection spans analog watches, chronographs, multifunction designs, stainless-steel watches, automatic timepieces, and other everyday and occasion-focused formats.

Women's watches are also part of the anniversary campaign, with participating designs from collections including Bella, Timeora, Serene and Dazzle .

Discount levels and additional benefits will vary by model, allowing customers to compare watches according to design, movement, strap material and intended use.

Selected Watches With Complimentary Watch Boxes A complimentary watch box will be available with selected eligible watches during STC 2026.

Models such as Bolt Silver Black, Imperial Black, Elegare Black Steel, and Urbane Silver Green are among the watches included in the campaign's free-box category.

The wider offer also covers selected eligible models from collections such as Ocean, Rig One O One WT Max, Blade, Specter, Starboard and Vanguard .

The watch-box benefit is intended to provide an additional storage and presentation option, particularly for customers purchasing a watch for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, festivals, or other gifting occasions.

Offer eligibility and availability will depend on the individual model during the event.

Free Strap Offers on Selected Models Selected watches from collections, including Bella and Opus, will carry an additional complimentary strap alongside their applicable STC offer.

An additional compatible strap gives customers another way to change the appearance of the watch and adapt it to different outfits or occasions.

The strap benefit will apply only to eligible products, and customers should refer to the individual product page during the sale for final offer details.

Watches for Different Styles and Everyday Requirements Sylvi's expanding catalogue reflects the different ways customers now select and wear watches.

Traditional analog watches continue to appeal to customers looking for straightforward timekeeping and styling that can move between professional, casual, and occasion wear.

Chronograph and multifunction watches provide additional functionality while creating a more technical visual identity.

Automatic watches offer another direction for customers interested in mechanical movements, while skeleton and open-dial designs make parts of the movement visible as part of the watch's overall character.

Stainless-steel bracelets remain a popular choice for customers looking for watches that can work with office clothing, traditional Indian outfits, and formal occasion wear.

Leather, silicone, and fabric straps provide alternatives for customers seeking classic, sporty, or more relaxed styling.

By bringing these different categories into a single event, Sylvi Time Carnival allows customers to compare watches according to how and where they plan to wear them.

STC 2026 Arrives Ahead of the Festive Shopping Season The timing of Sylvi Time Carnival Festive Sale places the anniversary event close to the beginning of India's major festive and wedding shopping period.

Late September is typically a period when customers begin planning purchases for festivals, weddings, family gatherings, and gifting occasions.

Watches naturally fit into this period because they can be purchased either as personal accessories or as gifts that continue to be used after the occasion has passed.

For customers buying for themselves, the event offers a chance to compare different Sylvi styles before the festive season.

For gift buyers, selected watch-box and strap benefits add another practical element to the anniversary campaign.

The three-day structure keeps the promotion concentrated between 28th and 30th September 2026 rather than extending it across several weeks.

Eleven Years of Building an Indian Watch Brand Sylvi began its journey in Surat, Gujarat, in 2015 , with a focus on developing watches for Indian customers across different style and functional requirements.

The brand was founded by Krushna Ghevariya and Ishan Kukadia , who identified an opportunity to create design-led watches centred on Indian customers, lifestyles, and preferences.

From its beginnings with a small team, Sylvi gradually expanded its range across analog, digital, multifunction, chronograph, automatic, and skeleton watches.

The brand has also continued building its identity around Indian product development and a Make in India positioning.

The 11th anniversary represents another stage in that development, reflecting the expansion of Sylvi's design portfolio, customer community, and presence in the Indian watch market.

Customer Participation and Product Development Sylvi's growth has also included initiatives extending beyond its standard commercial watch collections.

Its Prototype Programme was created to involve customers in selected stages of product development by allowing them to experience prototype watches and provide feedback before wider market introduction.

Customer responses around areas such as comfort, design, usability, and performance can provide additional information during the development process.

Sylvi has also worked on its Certified Imperfect initiative, which provides another route for fully functional watches that may not meet standard cosmetic requirements because of minor visual imperfections.

Instead of unnecessarily discarding usable products for small cosmetic reasons, qualifying watches can be assessed and made available through the initiative.

Together, these programs reflect the company's wider focus on customer participation, product experimentation, and responsible product use.

Executive Comment on Sylvi's 11th Anniversary Commenting on the milestone, Krushna Ghevariya and Ishan Kukadia, co-founders of Sylvi , said: “Completing 11 years is an important milestone for Sylvi. What began in Surat with a belief in creating meaningful watches for Indian customers has continued to grow through the trust, feedback, and support of our community. Sylvi Time Carnival gives us an opportunity to celebrate that journey with our customers while bringing together our collections and anniversary offers. As we move forward, our focus remains on design, quality, responsible growth, and building an Indian watch brand with the ambition to earn wider recognition.” Sylvi Time Carnival 2026 FAQs What is the Sylvi Time Carnival 2026? Sylvi Time Carnival 2026, or STC 2026, is Sylvi's three-day anniversary watch event running from 28 to 30 September 2026 in celebration of the brand's 11th anniversary.

What discount is available during STC 2026? Participating watches will carry discounts ranging from 10% to 16% . The exact percentage depends on the eligible model.

Will every Sylvi watch include a free box? No. Complimentary watch boxes apply only to selected eligible models. Customers should check the individual watch offer during the Carnival.

Will customers receive a free watch strap? Selected models will include a complimentary strap in addition to their applicable STC pricing. Eligibility varies by product.

Are men's and women's watches included? Yes. The campaign includes participating designs across both men's and women's collections, along with different watch types and strap styles.

Where can customers shop Sylvi Time Carnival 2026? Customers can shop the anniversary event through sylvi.in from 28 to 30 September 2026.

About Sylvi Founded in 2015 in Surat, Gujarat , Sylvi is an Indian watch brand developing timepieces across analog, digital, chronograph, multifunction, automatic, skeleton, and women's categories.

The brand focuses on design, product development, quality, customer experience, and its Make in India identity.

Sylvi also operates initiatives, including its Prototype Programme and Certified Imperfect programme as part of its approach to customer participation, product development, and responsible product use.

Sylvi operates under SynergyX Trends Private Limited and continues to work towards strengthening its presence in India while building wider recognition for Indian watchmaking.

For more information about Sylvi and Sylvi Time Carnival 2026, visit sylvi.in.

Media Contact Sylvi Watches SynergyX Trends Private Limited Surat, Gujarat, India Website: sylvi.in Email: customercare@sylvi.in Customer Care: +91 96876 60234 (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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