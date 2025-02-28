Symbiosis Centre for Human Resource Development (SCMHRD) Secures Prestigious AACSB Re-Accreditation, Strengthening its Global Standing in Business Education

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: The Symbiosis Centre for Human Resource Development (SCMHRD) Pune proudly announces its re-accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the premier global accrediting body for business schools. This prestigious recognition reaffirms SCMHRD's commitment to providing world-class management education and solidifies its position among the elite business schools worldwide. This distinction places SCMHRD among the elite 6% of business schools worldwide that have met the rigorous AACSB standards, with only 3% of accredited institutions outside the USA.

SCMHRD initially achieved AACSB accreditation in February 2020, becoming the 14th institution in India to earn this distinction. Today, SCMHRD remains one of only 22 business schools in India, and the only institution in Pune, to hold this coveted accreditation.

Advertisement

"The AACSB accreditation is a benchmark of excellence in business education, signifying that an institution meets the highest global standards for curriculum design, faculty qualifications, research contributions, and student learning outcomes. Our AACSB re-accreditation is a testament to SCMHRD's relentless pursuit of academic excellence, innovation, and impactful research. It strengthens our global partnerships, enhances student mobility, and boosts employer confidence in our graduates. We remain committed to shaping business leaders who drive meaningful change in society." - Prof. Dr. Netra Ganesh Neelam, Director SCMHRD

This re-accreditation solidifies SCMHRD's position on the global stage, strengthening international collaborations, enhancing student mobility, and reinforcing employer confidence. It assures prospective students, recruiters, and the broader business community that SCMHRD delivers a world-class education aligned with the highest international standards.

Advertisement

At SCMHRD, a vibrant campus culture fosters personal and professional growth, preparing students for dynamic leadership roles. The institute's commitment to collaboration, diversity, and inclusivity creates a supportive environment where students thrive. Through a unique blend of rigorous academics, experiential learning, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, SCMHRD cultivates an ecosystem of excellence.

To know more, visit: scmhrd.edu

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)