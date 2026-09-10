Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research Appoints Prof. Dr. Manoj Apte as Director

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced the appointment of Prof. Dr. Manoj Apte as its Director. With over three decades of experience spanning industry and academia, Dr. Apte brings extensive expertise across technology, management, leadership development, innovation and organisational learning.

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In his new role, Dr. Apte will lead SICSR's academic and institutional strategy, with a focus on strengthening academic excellence, deepening industry engagement, and expanding experiential, future-ready learning for students. His appointment comes at a time when rapid developments in artificial intelligence, digital technologies and evolving business models are reshaping the skills expected of technology and management professionals.

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Dr. Apte has held senior leadership positions across prominent technology organisations. His previous roles include Corporate Vice President and Chief Learning Officer at Persistent Systems Ltd., Corporate Vice President and Head of Delivery Excellence at KPIT Ltd., and Corporate Quality Head at Siemens India R&D. He has also been associated with Symbiosis Institute of Business Management as a Professor of Practice.

His experience across technology delivery, learning and development, talent management, innovation and organisational capability building is expected to strengthen SICSR's efforts to bridge classroom learning with evolving industry requirements.

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Dr. Apte holds a PhD in Education, an MTech in Reliability and Microelectronics Engineering, an MBA in Strategic Management, and a BE in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. His multidisciplinary background brings together technology, management, education and leadership, enabling a holistic approach to technology-led higher education.

As part of his vision for SICSR, Dr. Apte aims to deepen collaborations with technology companies and industry partners, strengthen experiential and project-based learning, and align programmes more closely with emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, data and digital technologies.

Commenting on his appointment, Prof. Dr. Manoj Apte, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research, said, "Technology education today must go beyond technical proficiency and prepare students to understand businesses, solve real-world problems and lead in an environment of continuous change. I look forward to working with the faculty, students and our industry partners to further strengthen SICSR's academic ecosystem and create meaningful learning opportunities that prepare students for the future of technology and business."

SICSR has long been focused on developing technology and management professionals equipped to respond to the evolving needs of the IT industry. Under Dr. Apte's leadership, the institute will continue to build on its academic foundations while expanding industry collaboration, experiential learning and exposure to emerging technologies.

About SICSR

Established in 1985, Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR) was among the earliest institutions in Maharashtra to offer computer education, and is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). SICSR is NAAC-accredited and offers a portfolio of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes spanning computer applications, information technology, digital transformation and management. The institute continues to align its academic offerings with industry relevance, with a growing focus on artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to prepare students for the evolving demands of the digital economy.

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