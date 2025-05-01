Symbiosis Law School, Pune Alumni Shine in UPSC 2024 Civil Services Examination

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 1: Symbiosis Law School, Pune is proud to celebrate the remarkable achievements of three of its alumni who have successfully cleared the prestigious UPSC 2024 Civil Services Examination. Their success is a reflection of their hard work, perseverance, and the institution's commitment to nurturing excellence.

Moksh Ranawat, from the 2017-22 batch, has brought great pride to the institution by securing an exceptional All India Rank (AIR) 215. His hard work and commitment to his goals have been truly commendable.

Advertisement

Devansh Saraswat, a distinguished alumnus from the 2016-21 batch, has achieved an outstanding All India Rank (AIR) 374. His dedication and academic brilliance have been exemplary, and his success serves as an inspiration for many aspiring civil servants.

Rupal Jaiswal has secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 512 in her second attempt. Her determination and focused efforts have led her to this significant milestone, making the Symbiosis family immensely proud.

Advertisement

Symbiosis Law School, Pune has always been committed to fostering a culture of excellence. The institution systematically inducts and orients students who show interest in public services, facilitates mentor links, and emphasizes policy reform and governance research. These initiatives aim to provide a strong foundation for students aspiring to contribute to the nation through public service.

The entire Symbiosis family extends heartfelt congratulations to Moksh, Devansh, and Rupal for their incredible achievements. We wish them the very best as they embark on this noble journey of serving the nation. May they continue to inspire others and make a meaningful impact in their respective roles.

Symbiosis Law School, Pune, remains dedicated to empowering its students and alumni to excel in their chosen fields and contribute to the betterment of society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)