SynbioTech to Present TWK10® Research and Microbiome CDMO Platform in the Emerging GLP-1 Companion-Nutrition Market at Vitafoods Asia 2026

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Kaohsiung [Taiwan], August 26: As GLP-1-based therapies reshape weight management, brands are looking beyond appetite control to nutrition quality, protein utilization, muscle support and long-term vitality. Nutrition conversations increasingly connect to women's healthy aging and active living. SynbioTech, the world-leading biotechnology company specializing in probiotics, postbiotics and microbiome-based health solutions, will present internationally renowned Lactiplantibacillus plantarum TWK10® and its integrated microbiome CDMO platform to this discussion at Vitafoods Asia 2026, taking place from 2-4 September at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. The Taiwan-based biotechnology company will exhibit at Booth H7-N32B. Backed by gut-muscle axis research, 27 scientific publications and multi-market readiness, TWK10 ® beyond appetite control.

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"GLP-1 has broadened weight management conversation beyond appetite control, i.e., eating less is no longer treated as being better nourished," said Sean Yang, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SynbioTech. "For formulators, the opportunity is to design products that support how consumers use available nutrition while also thinking about strength, mobility and healthy aging. TWK10® provides a gut-muscle axis research foundation for this emerging companion-nutrition category."

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Weight-Management Brands Explore Nutrition Beyond Appetite Control

The weight-management conversation is moving toward a broader view of nutrition quality. As eating patterns change, brands are exploring products designed to help consumers manage protein intake, muscle support, long-term vitality and better use of available nutrition. According to Morgan Stanley Research, the global GLP-1 drug market could reach US$190 billion by 2035, more than twice its estimated 2025 levels.

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This shift is creating a new formulation space for companion nutrition. Products in this category can connect weight management with protein utilization, muscle support, gut health, daily performance and long-term vitality. For women's health brands, the opportunity is especially relevant as consumers increasingly look for products that support body composition, active living and healthy aging across life stages.

TWK10 ® Improved Muscle Function and Mobility, with 51% Better Chair-Stand Performance, 13% Greater Hand Grip Strength and 16.8% Faster Timed Up-and-Go Test

TWK10® has been studied for its role in the gut-muscle axis, research showed strengthened gut microbiota modulation, amino acid absorption, muscle mass and physical function as below:

*A 28-day human study combining pea protein intake with resistance training:

TWK10® increased peak blood concentrations of total BCAAs by approximately 6.9%, total EAAs by approximately 3.8% and total amino acids by approximately 3.1% from baseline, while the protein-only group showed decreases in these measures. The same study also observed outcomes related to gut microbiota modulation, muscle thickness, bench press 1RM and anaerobic power [1].

*An 18-week randomized, double-blind clinical trial involving frail older adults:

The strain has also been studied in older adults. The high-dose TWK10® group showed an approximately 13% increase in left-hand grip strength and an approximately 3% increase in relative muscle mass from baseline. The study also observed improvements in lower-limb strength, walking speed and balance. Importantly, after 18 weeks of high-dose TWK10® supplementation improved lower-limb function and gait balance. The group achieved a 51% improvement in 30-second Chair Stand performance from baseline (p=0.0008) and reduced 3-metre Timed Up-and-Go performance time from 9.6 to 8.0 seconds, a significant 16.80% improvement (p=0.0101) [2].

These findings support TWK10®'s relevance for brands exploring nutrition solutions related to protein utilization, muscle support, active living and healthy aging.

*TWK10® supported by 27 scientific publications, 9 human clinical studies and 18 global patents:

Its research foundation spans healthy adults, sports-nutrition populations and older adults, providing a science-backed basis for formulators looking to address emerging nutrition needs.

TWK10® Highlights Regulatory Milestones Across Thailand and Southeast Asia

For Southeast Asian brands, speed to market is a critical factor in fast-moving categories such as weight management, women's health and active living. TWK10® has established a multi-market regulatory and market-entry record, including a Taiwan health claim for anti-fatigue, self-affirmed GRAS status in the United States, functional claim recognition in Korea, acceptance under Japan's Foods with Function Claims system, and MAL registration in Malaysia.

In Thailand, TWK10® was added to the approved edible microbial strain list in 2024, allowing Thai formulators to incorporate the strain without the additional substantiation pathway required for unapproved ingredients. "Regulatory readiness is often where ingredient conversations slow down," COO Yang added. "For Thai and Southeast Asian brands, having a clinically studied strain with an established market-entry record can help shorten the path from concept to market. In a category evolving as quickly as GLP-1 companion nutrition, timing matters."

SynbioTech Showcases Microbiome CDMO Platform From Strain Selection to Commercial Production

At Vitafoods Asia 2026, SynbioTech will present how its integrated CDMO platform helps brands turn emerging nutrition opportunities into market-ready products. The platform covers strain selection, formulation development, clinical study design, manufacturing and regulatory documentation support, allowing partners to move from concept development to commercial production with a single microbiome-focused partner.

For brands exploring GLP-1 companion nutrition, women's healthy aging or next-generation weight-management products, this integrated model is designed to support faster formulation decisions, clearer regulatory planning and more flexible product development across probiotic and postbiotic formats.

TWK10® Earns Top Honors Across Three NutraIngredients Regional Awards

TWK10® has received international recognition for applications in sports nutrition, active living and healthy aging. In May 2026, the ingredient was named Ingredient of the Year: Sports Nutrition at the NutraIngredients Europe Awards in Barcelona***. The recognition followed earlier wins in the same category through NutraIngredients' U.S. and Asia regional awards programs. Those awards recognized TWK10®'s human clinical research in endurance, recovery and protein absorption, as well as its formulation flexibility. TWK10® has received 21 international awards to date.

About SynbioTech

Founded in 2000 in Taiwan, SynbioTech is a global biotechnology company specializing in probiotics, postbiotics and microbiome-based health solutions. With more than 25 years of R&D expertise and a fully integrated CDMO platform, the company partners with over 600 brands across 35 countries to deliver science-backed solutions from strain to shelf.

Media Contact:

Rica Chiang

PR Director of SynbioTech

rica.chiang@SynbioTech.com.tw

References

[1] Lee MC, Chiu CH, Liao YC, Cheng YC, Lee CC, Ho CS, Hsu YJ, Chang HY, Lin JS, Huang CC. Gut microbiota modulation and amino acid absorption by Lactiplantibacillus plantarum TWK10 in pea protein ingestion. Current Research in Food Science. 2024;9:100917. doi:10.1016/j.crfs.2024.100917.

[2] Lee MC, Tu YT, Lee CC, Tsai SC, Hsu HY, Tsai TY, Liu TH, Young SL, Lin JS, Huang CC. Lactobacillus plantarum TWK10 Improves Muscle Mass and Functional Performance in Frail Older Adults: A Randomized, Double-Blind Clinical Trial. Microorganisms. 2021;9(7):1466. doi:10.3390/microorganisms9071466.

[3] Huang WC, Lee MC, Lee CC, Ng KS, Hsu YJ, Tsai TY, Young SL, Lin JS, Huang CC. Effect of Lactobacillus plantarum TWK10 on Exercise Physiological Adaptation, Performance, and Body Composition in Healthy Humans. Nutrients. 2019.

[4] Lee MC, et al. Effects of heat-killed Lactiplantibacillus plantarum TWK10 on exercise performance, fatigue, and muscle growth in healthy male adults. Food Science & Nutrition. 2023.

[5] Morgan Stanley Research. GLP-1 Market Expected to More Than Double to $190B by 2035. 2026.

*** For the international judging panel's comments on SynbioTech's TWK10® at the NutraIngredients Europe Awards, please visit the official website https://www.nutraingredients.com/Article/2026/05/07/nutraingredients-awards-2026-winners-announced/

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