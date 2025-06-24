DT
Home / Business / Synechron Opens Melbourne Office to Support Rapid Growth in Australia

Synechron Opens Melbourne Office to Support Rapid Growth in Australia

ANI
Updated At : 10:30 AM Jun 24, 2025 IST
PRNewswire

Melbourne [Australia] / New York [US] / London [UK], June 24: Synechron, a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, announced today the opening of its new office in Melbourne, Australia - a move that supports the company's rapid growth, recent acquisitions, and commitment to working more closely with clients in the region.

Located at Docklands' Melbourne Quarter Tower, the new office brings Synechron's Australia-based teams together into one space, strengthening collaboration and creating a modern, high-quality environment for employees. The office will include a FinLab, an innovation space where teams can collaborate with clients to create new cutting-edge client solutions.

"Our new Melbourne office marks an important step for Synechron in Australia," said Faisal Husain, Synechron's Co-Founder and CEO. "It reflects our commitment to both our people and our clients. This space gives our teams the best environment to deliver high-impact solutions and to drive long-term success."

Melbourne Quarter Tower is designed to support modern ways of working, with flexible office spaces and the highest sustainability standards. Employees will have access to high-end facilities, including a business lounge, cafe, wellness spaces, and extensive transport links.

"Our new office in Melbourne allows us to work more efficiently and creatively, and it will enable us to tap into the large talent pool in the area," said Peter Cambden, Managing Director for Australia, New Zealand and APAC at Synechron. "We're excited about the possibilities this move brings for both our employees and our clients."

About Synechron

At Synechron, we use the power of digital transformation to drive positive change. As a global technology consulting firm, we blend creativity with innovation to deliver top-tier solutions. Synechron's technologies and strategies span artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, consulting, digital, cloud and devops, data, and software engineering. Through our research and development arm, FinLabs, we build award-winning solutions adaptable to the needs of our clients. Synechron has a global workforce of more than 14,500 employees in more than 60 offices around the world.

Discover more on our website or LinkedIn.

For more information:

Raashmi Joshi,

Head - Global PR, Media and Analyst Relations, Synechron

(+91) 9560694654

Rashmi.Joshi@synechron.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943591/Synechron_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

