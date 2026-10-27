Syntro Advances Its Growth in India’s Consumer Durables Market with Digital Expansion and New Brand Initiatives

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 27: Syntro, an emerging consumer durables brand founded by Chavi Aroa and Dhruv Rao, is advancing its presence in India’s household appliances and lifestyle products segment through its expanding portfolio, e-commerce presence, and upcoming brand initiatives.

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Established on May 2025, Syntro was founded with a focus on developing practical, thoughtfully designed products for everyday household needs. Its portfolio spans home and kitchen appliances, fans, heaters, and other lifestyle products, with an emphasis on functionality, convenience, and suitability for modern Indian homes.

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A key milestone in the brand’s development was its entry onto leading e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart, on March,2026. The move established an online distribution presence for Syntro and created opportunities to reach a wider consumer audience through recognised digital retail channels.

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Since commencing operations in March 2026, Syntro has demonstrated promising early commercial traction, reflecting growing business momentum and a strong foundation for future expansion. The brand’s progress highlights the potential of its customer-focused approach and growing presence across digital commerce channels. With its expanding product portfolio and continued investment in brand development, Syntro is positioning itself to capitalise on emerging opportunities in India’s consumer durables market and build a stronger connection with households across the country.

The launch of the company’s official website on September, 2026 marked another step in its digital expansion. The platform offers consumers a dedicated destination to discover the brand, explore its product portfolio, and access relevant product information, supporting its broader efforts to strengthen digital visibility and consumer engagement.

Syntro is also set to unveil its tagline, “Har Ghar Ki Baat Syntro Ke Saath,” on 01st November, 2026. The tagline reflects the brand’s ambition to become a relatable presence in everyday household life and establish a stronger connection with Indian consumers.

For founders Chavi and Dhruv, these developments represent key stages in building Syntro, from establishing its product portfolio and online marketplace presence to expanding its digital footprint and introducing new brand initiatives. The company’s focus remains on improving product accessibility, strengthening brand recognition, and developing its position in India’s consumer durables market.

With its expanding digital presence and planned brand initiatives, Syntro is working towards building a recognisable presence in a market shaped by evolving household needs and growing consumer expectations.

https://syntro.in/

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