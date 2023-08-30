System failure halts Toyota output in Japan

Tokyo, August 29

Toyota Motor will restart operations at its assembly plants in Japan on Wednesday, after a production system malfunction brought domestic output to a halt at the world’s biggest-selling automaker.

Toyota will resume operations at 25 production lines of a dozen plants in its home market from Wednesday morning and add the final two plants from the afternoon, it said. The company continues to investigate the cause of the glitch, which it said was not due to a cyberattack and prevented it from ordering components.

The plants together account for about a third of the automaker’s global production, calculations showed. Toyota’s domestic production had been on the rebound after a series of output cuts it blamed on semiconductor shortages. — Reuters

