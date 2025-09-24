Systematic Industries IPO to Open On 24th September, Sets Price Band at Rs 185 to Rs 195 Per Share

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Incorporated in March 2000, Systematic Industries Limited is India's 3rd largest Steel Wire manufacturer Group (Source: Care Edge Report) with 25+ years of Incorporation serving Power & Transmission, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Telecom and other sectors. The company is poised for its initial public offering (IPO), with plans to raise INR 115.60 crores through the issuance of 59.28 lakh new shares.

The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.55 crore shares aggregating to INR 107.80 crores and offer for sale of 0.04 crore shares aggregating to INR 7.80 crores.

For its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), Systematic Industries Limited has established a price band of Rs. 185 to Rs. 195 per share. The company's shares will open for subscription on Sep 24, 2025 and closes on Sep 26, 2025. The Initiation of Allotment / Refunds for the Systematic Industries IPO is expected to be on September 30, 2025. Systematic Industries IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct 1, 2025.

Systematic Industries Ltd.'s revenue increased by 21% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 49% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.

Hem Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The market maker of the company is Hem Finlease Pvt.Ltd..

The issue proceeds will be utilized for pre-payment, in full or part, of borrowing availed by the Company and general corporate purposes.

Systematic Industries IPO offers a total of 59,28,000 shares. Out of which 28,13,400 (47.46%) allocated to QIB, 11,25,600 (18.99%) allocated to QIB (Ex- Anchor), 8,44,200 (14.24%) allocated to NII, 19,70,400 (33.24%) allocated to RII and 16,87,800 (28.47%) allocated to Anchor investors.

Retail investors need to contribute a minimum of Rs 2.34 lakh, considering the minimum two lots for an application of 1,200 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is three lots, or 1,800 shares, for a total investment of Rs 3.51 lakh at the upper price band.

The company offers a portfolio of Steel wires, including Carbon steel wire (MS Wire), High carbon wire (HC Wire), Mild Steel Wire, Galvanized Iron Wire, Cable Armour Wire, Aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR Core wire), and Aluminium Clad Steel (ACS) Wire, along with Optical Ground Wires (OPGW) and Optical Fibre Cable (OFC). The company has a presence across 25 Indian states/UT and exports to 30+ Countries.

The company has four factories, of which three are situated in Daman & Diu and one is situated in Valsad, Gujarat, with a combined total annual capacity of Steel wire is 1,00,000 MTPA, Optical Ground Wires (OPGW): 6,000 Kms. and Optical Fibre Cable (OFC): 48,000 Kms.

