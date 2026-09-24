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Home / Business / SysTools and DEV IT Crowned Global Winners of the 2026 IAMCP P2P Awards

SysTools and DEV IT Crowned Global Winners of the 2026 IAMCP P2P Awards

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ANI
Updated At : 12:17 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: In a powerful testament to the value of ecosystem collaboration, SysTools and Dev Information Technology Ltd (DEV IT) have been named Global Winners of the prestigious 2026 IAMCP Partner-to-Partner (P2P) Award in the ISV/SDC category. Rising above international competition, the partnership was also honored as the APAC Regional Winner for the same category.

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The award celebrates an ambitious, high-stakes Active Directory and Data Migration project executed for a prominent state government PSU in Gujarat. By uniting SysTools’ proprietary enterprise software, mMigrator, with DEV IT’s frontline architecture and on-the-ground deployment expertise, the two IAMCP members successfully transformed a high-risk public sector migration into a seamless, zero-downtime success story.

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The IAMCP P2P Awards recognize member partnerships that combine expertise, solutions, and relationships to deliver greater value to customers. Submissions from around the world were reviewed and scored by an international panel of judges. Global winners were selected from the highest overall scores across the regions.

“The IAMCP P2P Awards celebrate what our community does best: turning relationships into meaningful partnerships that create measurable value for our members and their customers. Our 2026 winners have demonstrated that intentional, committed partnering can open new opportunities, expand capabilities, and achieve outcomes that would be difficult to accomplish alone. Congratulations on this exceptional achievement.”

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— Paul Solski, IAMCP International Partnering Chair

For SysTools and DEV IT, the award validates a partnership model built on absolute role clarity, mutual trust, and deep technical alignment.

“This recognition reflects what our partnership was able to deliver for a customer,” said Debasish Pramanik, Co-Founder of SysTools. “By combining DEV IT’s technical and service delivery expertise with SysTools mMigrator, we supported a significant Active Directory migration. We are grateful to DEV IT for the collaboration and to IAMCP for recognizing our work at both the APAC and global levels.”

 “Active Directory migration at this scale demands rigorous planning, flawless technical coordination, and world-class tooling,” said Vishal Vasu, CTO of DEV IT. “Our teams worked hand-in-hand to adapt SysTools mMigrator to the stringent security and compliance requirements of the government network. This global award is a tribute to the technical excellence and unwavering commitment of everyone involved.”

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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