Ta3s Launches AssurePulseAI — An AI-Native Performance Engineering Platform Transforming Enterprise Observability and Application Monitoring

Bengaluru, March 25, 2026: Ta3s today announced the launch of AssurePulseAI, an AI-native observability and performance engineering platform designed to help enterprises navigate the growing complexity of modern digital systems. Unlike traditional APM tools, AssurePulseAI is built from the ground up as a unified, intelligent platform that moves enterprises from reactive monitoring to autonomous, predictive performance management. As enterprises adopt microservices, APIs, hybrid cloud, and distributed architectures, legacy monitoring tools have become fragmented, slow, and heavily dependent on partners, manual intervention and longer deployment cycles besides customisation. Engineering teams are often forced to rely on multiple tools, correlate data manually, and respond to issues only after business impact occurs. Positioned at the intersection of observability, automation, and business intelligence, AssurePulseAI is designed not just to surface system data, but to interpret it in real time, predict failures, and recommend corrective actions helping Organisations reduce operational complexity while improving key metrics such as mean time to detection (MTTD) and mean time to resolution (MTTR).

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At its core, the platform integrates telemetry across the entire technology stack including applications, infrastructure, databases, networks, and APIs offering a unified and contextual view of system health, while leveraging AI to correlate signals across layers and identify probable root causes with minimal manual intervention. Building on this, its predictive capabilities analyse historical and real-time data to flag potential performance degradation, capacity constraints, and anomalies before they impact end users enabling organisations to shift from reactive incident response to proactive prevention.

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Commenting on the launch, Sumukha Rao, Founder of Ta3s, said: “AssurePulseAI represents a shift from monitoring systems to engineering performance outcomes. While the industry has focused on visibility, enterprises today need intelligence, automation, and business alignment. We built AssurePulseAI as an AI-native platform that not only understands system behaviour in real time but also predicts and prevents failures.

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India represents a significant opportunity, with rapid digitisation across Government, BFSI, fintech, and digital platforms driving demand for real-time performance intelligence, the global observability market itself is expected to exceed $60 billion this decade. While several players have a strong presence, we see a clear gap for solutions built and also around regulatory and operational realities. A key differentiator for us is that enterprise data is retained and processed within organisations and region, aligning with growing expectations around data sovereignty.” Abhinav, Engineering Head, added: “AssurePulseAI has been architected as a truly AI-native platform where intelligence is embedded into the core data pipeline, not layered on top. We ingest and correlate high-volume telemetry across distributed systems in real time, leveraging advanced AI models to detect anomalies, identify root causes, and predict potential failures before they manifest.

From a technical standpoint, the platform is designed for scale, minimal overhead, and rapid deployment. Our lightweight instrumentation ensures there is no performance impact on production systems, while our unified data model eliminates the need for complex integrations across multiple tools. This allows engineering teams to move from fragmented observability to a single, intelligent control plane that continuously learns and adapts to system behaviour.” The platform connects technical performance with business outcomes by mapping telemetry to business transactions, enabling organisations to quantify the impact of system issues on customer experience, revenue, and service-level objectives. It also incorporates intelligent alerting and automated escalation to ensure faster, context-driven incident response, alongside a composite performance index that provides a simplified, real-time view of overall system health for business leaders.

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Designed for industries where uptime and performance are critical, AssurePulseAI enables organisations to move beyond monitoring toward performance engineering supporting DevOps and continuous delivery environments by helping teams anticipate failures, optimise resources, and deliver consistent digital experiences.

Availability AssurePulseAI is now available globally for enterprise deployments, including pilot programs and demonstrations.

About AssurePulseAI AssurePulseAI is an AI-native observability and autonomous performance engineering platform designed for modern distributed systems. It unifies telemetry across the technology stack and applies advanced analytics, AI, and automation to deliver real-time insights, predictive intelligence, and actionable recommendations. By connecting system performance with business outcomes, AssurePulseAI enables enterprises to achieve higher reliability, faster resolution, and superior digital experiences at scale.

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