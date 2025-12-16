Table Space Launches DESYN - An Intelligent Design & Build Solution for Enterprises

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16: Table Space, one of India's foremost full-lifecycle workspace operators, announced the launch of DESYN, an intelligent, modular Design & Build ecosystem for enterprises seeking fast, flexible fit-outs without a full managed commitment. A modular offering within Table Space's broader lease-design-build-operate portfolio, DESYN enables project-based design-and-build engagements while leveraging the advantages of a full-scale workspace operator.

Derived from "Design in Sync," DESYN introduces a new Design-Build-Deliver & Evolve framework that moves beyond the traditional deliver-and-transfer approach, addressing the growing demand for high-quality, cost-effective, and rapidly deployable modular workspaces. Building on this next-generation framework, DESYN delivers a continuous, AI-powered, technology-led partnership that replaces fragmented vendor execution with integrated agility, keeping workspaces responsive and aligned with organisational growth.

"We are constantly evolving our portfolio to capture market opportunities, and DESYN is a major strategic addition - filling the critical gap for intelligent, modular design-and-build solutions that enterprises demand without full operations," said Karan Chopra, Chairman & Co-CEO, Table Space. "Leveraging our ecosystem built over eight years, DESYN delivers unprecedented speed, precision, and scalability - modular today, enterprise-ready tomorrow, and perpetually evolving with our clients' ambitions."

Backed by over 9.9 million sq. ft. of enterprise workspace under management, DESYN leverages Table Space's proprietary technology platform and national partner network for seamless access to the full ecosystem - including Rs 500,000 sq. ft. of shared amenities such as meeting rooms, training zones, lounges, and event spaces across India. Clients also benefit from large-scale procurement efficiencies, best-cost solutions, and a suite of proprietary tools for workspace management, facility operations, and a white-labelled enterprise app.

Powered by the same intelligence platform managing Table Space's portfolio, DESYN integrates AI-driven design tools, digital twin visualization, and modular construction technology to reduce timelines and cost variability. It transforms one-time projects into long-term capabilities, uniting design precision, delivery control, and sustained performance.

Enterprises can begin with DESYN's modular solutions and seamlessly transition into ready-to-move-in Suites by Table Space or fully custom-built managed offices, all within a single connected platform built designed for continuity and scalability.

About Table Space: Table Space is one of India's leading providers of enterprise-managed workspace solutions, serving over 315 global corporations with a strong emphasis on quality, scalability, and customization. Founded in 2017 by former commercial real estate professionals, the company manages more than 9.9 million sq. ft. across 33 key clusters in India, as of March 31, 2025.

With a solution-oriented approach, Table Space caters to a diverse client base, including top US-headquartered MNCs and GCCs. Its offerings span from ready-to-move-in premium managed workspaces through Suites by Table Space to fully customized, end-to-end solutions powered by an in-house Design Studio and the Enterprise Workspace-as-a-Service (WaaS) model.

