Table Space Named Among the Top 10 India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2025 by Great Place To Work®

With women comprising over 30% of its workforce, Table Space surpasses industry benchmarks in driving gender diversity within real estate Bengaluru, India, October 3, 2025 – Table Space, one of India’s leading workspace solutions providers, has been recognized as one of the top 10 India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2025 (Mid-size Workplaces) by Great Place To Work® India, the global authority on workplace culture.

This recognition reinforces Table Space’s reputation as a people-first organization built on trust, equity, and inclusion, where women professionals are supported to thrive and grow. This recognition comes on the heels of Table Space earning the coveted Great Place To Work® Certification, further positioning the company among India’s most progressive and future-ready employers.

With a workforce of over 650 employees (as of March 31, 2025), Table Space has consistently championed gender diversity, with women representing more than 30% of its workforce — significantly higher than the industry average in the real estate sector. Importantly, women also make up over 30% of the company’s leadership team, underscoring its commitment to balanced representation at decision-making levels.

Sharing his thoughts on receiving the accreditation, Kunal Mehra, President & Co-CEO, Table Space said, “True inclusion goes beyond policy—it’s about creating an environment where women can envision long-term careers, see themselves in leadership, and know their contributions shape the future of the organization. At Table Space, we believe that culture isn’t a by-product of success; it’s the very reason success happens. Our commitment extends beyond gender diversity to truly empowering women across all roles, equipping them to grow and take on leadership responsibilities. This recognition is a reminder that when you invest in people, especially in building equity for women, the returns are exponential—for the individual, for the company, and for society at large.” Adding to this, Dimple Bakshi, Chief Human Resources Officer, Table Space, said: “At Table Space, diversity begins at the hiring stage — not as a mandated metric, but as a conscious effort to foster a healthy gender balance. This recognition reflects the workplace we have built together — one rooted in fairness, and collaboration. From progressive policies and flexible work models to leadership development opportunities, our focus is on enabling women to thrive at every stage of their careers. This achievement motivates us to continue creating a workplace where every voice is heard and every employee feels a true sense of belonging.” With this achievement, Table Space joins a select league of organizations setting benchmarks in diverse, inclusive, and future-forward workplace culture, making it a talent destination for India’s best and brightest professionals.

The India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list is curated through a rigorous methodology that combines anonymous employee feedback with a comprehensive audit of workplace culture. To be featured, organizations must ensure consistently equitable experiences for women and achieve at least 70% positive feedback from them. As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® has been studying employee experiences and people practices for over three decades, partnering annually with more than 10,000 organizations across 60+ countries to assess, benchmark, and strengthen workplace culture.

About Table Space: Table Space is one of India’s leading providers of enterprise-managed workspace solutions, serving over 300 global corporations with a strong emphasis on quality, scalability, and customization. Founded in 2017 by former commercial real estate professionals, the company manages more than 9.9 million sq. ft. across 29 key clusters in India, as of March 31, 2025.

With a solution-oriented approach, Table Space caters to a diverse client base, including top US-headquartered MINCs and GCCs. Its offerings span from ready-to-move-in premium managed workspaces through Suites by Table Space to fully customized, end-to-end solutions powered by an in-house Design Studio and the Enterprise Workspace-as-a-Service (WaaS) model.

About Great Place To Work® As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of ground breaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

