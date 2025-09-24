Table Space Reinforces Tech-First Approach with the Launch of Meeting Rooms on its Workspace App

Enterprise-grade meeting rooms, backed by Table Space’s hospitality, are now accessible to businesses seeking high-quality workspace experiences

Table Space, one of India’s leading workspace solutions providers, today announced the launch of Meeting Rooms as a Product on the Table Space App, bringing on-demand access to over 180 meeting rooms with over 2,500 seats across its Grade A centres in India’s Tier-1 cities, as of September 2025. This new offering makes Table Space’s premium meeting rooms accessible to enterprises of all sizes, including those not currently partnered with Table Space.

Table Space offers meeting rooms of every size to match diverse business needs - from intimate 4-seater spaces for quick discussions, to executive boardrooms, and large 50-seater training rooms. Every space is designed to deliver a premium, fully equipped environment that elevates productivity. Complemented by hospitality-led services, the experience ensures clients and guests can focus entirely on their business while Table Space seamlessly takes care of every detail.

At Table Space, technology serves as the backbone of the workspace experience. The Table Space App already acts as the single digital interface for enterprise clients, integrating:

• Service Requests – live tracking for categories like IT, housekeeping, and pantry

• Visitor Management

• Emergency SOS – One-tap connection to on-ground support teams

With Meeting Rooms as a Product, the platform extends beyond enterprise users to serve anyone looking for on-demand meeting space. Whether for client presentations, team huddles, or guest meetings, users can:

• Book instantly with real-time availability and transparent pricing

• View room capacity, amenities, and images before booking

• Enjoy seamless entry through integrated visitor management

• Access premium hospitality touchpoints, including on-ground support, complimentary tea & coffee, and a state-of-the-art team that delivers a seamless, professional experience every time.

The launch reinforces Table Space’s client-first philosophy by eliminating operational friction and delivering a seamless workspace experience. With Meeting Rooms now open to all, businesses of every size can access premium spaces enhanced by technology and elevated through hospitality.

Karan Chopra, Chairman & Co-CEO, Table Space said, “At Table Space, technology is embedded into every part of the workplace journey. The Table Space App brings all client and guest interactions into a single digital interface - from booking a meeting room to managing services. With the launch of Meeting Rooms as a Product, we are taking a step further in making our premium, enterprise-grade workspaces available to all enterprises, so any business can host high-stakes meetings with ease and confidence.”

“Table Space’s premium, enterprise-grade meeting rooms are designed for high-stakes client meetings and critical decision-making. These spaces come with dedicated hospitality support, so you don’t have to worry about logistics, F&B, or any other details and can focus entirely on what matters most: your business,” he added.

Through its tech-enabled approach, Table Space has introduced AI-led workspace planning, IoT-enabled access systems, data-driven occupancy management, and an app-first model for all workspace services. With the expansion of its app, the company continues to build on its integrated, end-to-end service platform.

Table Space currently manages a total leasable area of over 9.9 million sq. ft. across 7 cities (as of March 31, 2025), serving global enterprises with fully managed, customised workspaces. The addition of Meeting Rooms as a Product makes Table Space’s tech-enabled, hospitality-led experience available to a wider audience, reinforcing its role as the enabler of seamless workplace experiences.

To know more, visit www.tablespace.com/meeting-rooms.

About Table Space

Table Space is one of India’s leading providers of enterprise-managed workspace solutions, serving over 300 global corporations with a strong emphasis on quality, scalability, and customization. Founded in 2017 by former commercial real estate professionals, the company manages more than 9.9 million sq. ft. across 29 key clusters in India, as of March 31, 2025.

With a solution-oriented approach, Table Space caters to a diverse client base, including top US-headquartered MINCs and GCCs. Its offerings span from ready-to-move-in premium managed workspaces through Suites by Table Space to fully customized, end-to-end solutions powered by an in-house Design Studio and the Enterprise Workspace-as-a-Service (WaaS) model.

