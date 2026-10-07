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Home / Business / Tabler Utkarsh Gupta of Raipur United Round Table 344 Named Tabler of the Quarter for Area 3 in National Recognition

Tabler Utkarsh Gupta of Raipur United Round Table 344 Named Tabler of the Quarter for Area 3 in National Recognition

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ANI
Updated At : 12:46 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 7: Round Table India has conferred a national recognition on Tabler Utkarsh Gupta of Raipur United Round Table 344, naming him Tabler of the Quarter for Area 3. The honour, announced under the national fellowship banner “Celebrating Fellowship in Action” for 2026–27, places Tabler Utkarsh Gupta among the Tablers selected from every area of the movement. For Area 3, the name on the national board is Tabler Utkarsh Gupta, RT 344.

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This is not a table-level citation. Tabler of the Quarter is a national recognition of Round Table India, extended area by area to Tablers whose quarter of work stood out in fellowship, friendship, leadership and impact. Area 3’s selection is Tabler Utkarsh Gupta.

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Tabler Utkarsh Gupta is well known for his hosting. On the floor of a meeting, an AGM or a fellowship night, he has a way of holding a room: timing, energy, and the ability to make a formal evening feel like a gathering of friends. That same instinct shows up in how he builds fellowship — not as a line on a report, but as something people actually feel when they walk in.

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Tabling has always asked for more than attendance. It asks for people who adopt a cause, adapt when the room changes, and improve what they touch. This quarter, Area 3 saw that standard met in the work and presence of a Tabler from Raipur United Round Table 344. The recognition is not a finish line. It is a marker that the work was noticed, and a reminder that the next quarter starts the same way the last one did: by showing up.

Raipur United Round Table 344 congratulates Tabler Utkarsh Gupta and thanks the national fellowship team for the recognition. The table will carry the honour the way it carries every other one: back into the room, into the next project, and into the next night that needs a host.

Media contact: Raipur United Round Table 344 Round Table India

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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