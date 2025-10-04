DT
Home / Business / TAC Athletics Hosts India's First Mini Marathon &amp; Sports Fest for Kids &amp; Families at GKVK Grounds, Bengaluru

TAC Athletics Hosts India's First Mini Marathon & Sports Fest for Kids & Families at GKVK Grounds, Bengaluru

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 AM Oct 04, 2025 IST
BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 4: Over 1,500 children, parents, and sports enthusiasts from schools and communities across Bangalore recently attended India's first Mini Marathon & Sports Fest at the GKVK Grounds. Hosted by TAC Athletics, the event was a morning of fitness, fun, and family engagement.

The event featured a Mini Marathon with competitive races in the 4.2km and 1km segments and non-competitive parent-child runs in the 400m and 200m categories.

Post the races, kids got to attend workshops at 15+ sport experience zones including Football (in partnership with Bengaluru FC Soccer Schools), Pickleball and Cricket (in partnership with Rush), Archery, Obstacle Courses, Skating, and more. There were sports masterclasses (in Martial Arts, Mini Basketball, Boxing), a lively carnival zone with music, dance, food stalls and an exclusive toddler play zone for offering interactive activities and creative challenges.

"Our vision is to make sports a joyful experience and bring families together through play," said Ankita Gaur, Founder, of FitCommunity the parent company of the TAC Athletics brand. "Seeing over 1500 participants running, playing, and bonding with their families was a powerful validation of our mission to inspire active lifestyles for the next generation."

The event was supported by the Eco Partner - Ather Ritza, Sneaker Partner - Aretto Shoes, Knowledge Partner - The Knowledge Habitat and Hydration Partner - Fast&Up India.

Based on the turnout and the encouraging feedback from the event, TAC Athletics confirmed that this flagship event in Bengaluru encourages them to roll out the Kids marathon in other cities - starting with the next Mini Marathon planned for Hyderabad (Dec. 2025) over the next few months, creating a pan-India movement for youth fitness and community wellness.

For more information on future events or partnership opportunities, visit www.tacathletics.com or follow TACforKids on Instagram, and Facebook.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

