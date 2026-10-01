TAC InfoSec Limited Reaffirms INR 100 Crore FY27 Guidance at 10th AGM; Targets Two AI Product Launches by FY27

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE: TAC), known as TAC Security, reaffirmed its INR 100 crore FY27 revenue guidance at its 10th Annual General Meeting and outlined plans to launch two AI products by Q4 FY27, alongside continued expansion of its global R&D capabilities.

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The company reported FY26 revenue of INR 572.6 Million, up 88% year-on-year, with an EBITDA margin of 53.8%. Momentum continued into Q1 FY27, with total income of approximately INR 200 Million, up 97%, and profit after tax of approximately INR 80 Million, up 137% year-on-year.

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Trishneet Arora, Founder, Chairman & CEO, said: “Artificial intelligence is redefining how the world innovates—and how it must be protected. Our ambition is not simply to participate in the AI era. It is to help secure it. We want TAC Security to demonstrate that an Indian cybersecurity company can develop its own intellectual property, earn international trust and compete globally on the strength of its products and people.”

Having crossed 10,000 clients across more than 100 countries, TAC Security’s next phase focuses on stronger renewals, broader ESOF adoption and growth at Socify.ai. Socify.ai has reached 300 customers, with approximately 70% originating from existing ESOF AppSec relationships, highlighting the Group’s cross-selling opportunity.

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The company highlighted its Toronto R&D hub, established in February 2026, and planned centres in Europe, the United States and Southeast Asia. These initiatives support its previously announced US$100 million AI-led R&D investment ambition through 2030, with deployment phased against funding availability, business needs and appropriate approvals.

Under Bold Vision 2030, TAC Security reiterated its ambition to reach US$100 million in annual recurring revenue and develop more than ten specialised cybersecurity businesses, supported by shared technology, distribution and governance.

Management also updated shareholders on CyberScope’s proposed U.S. listing, which remains pending. Bankers and advisors are evaluating restructuring options and the most suitable listing route, with a focus on market conditions and long-term shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements reflect management’s plans and ambitions, not assured outcomes. Actual results remain subject to execution, market conditions, funding and applicable approvals.

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