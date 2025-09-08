TAC Security Launches Socify.ai, a Next-Generation SOC 2 AI-Powered Compliance Automation Platform

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: TAC Infosec Limited (NSE: TAC) ("TAC Security" or the "Company"), a leading NSE-listed cybersecurity company, today announced the launch of Socify.ai, a next-generation SOC 2 AI-powered compliance automation platform designed to simplify, accelerate, and modernise the audit readiness process. SOC 2, or System and Organisation Controls 2, is a framework and reporting standard developed to provide assurance to clients that an organisation has implemented appropriate controls to protect their data.

Launched under the Company's ESOF Suite (Enterprise Security under One Framework), Socify expands TAC Security's technology portfolio into compliance automation. The platform supports both SOC 2 Type I (point-in-time) and Type II (annual recertification) assessments, providing organisations with continuous compliance assurance.

Unlike existing compliance automation platforms, Socify is built with a security-first architecture and a uniquely audit-centric design. Key differentiators include:

- Audit Vault: Enables auditors to directly mark controls pass/fail, shortening review cycles by up to 40%.

- Flexible Evidence Collection: Supports both automated and manual inputs across multiple sources, ensuring no control gaps.

- Built-In Policies & Procedures: 40+ ready-to-use policy templates reduce reliance on external consultants.

- Cloud-Native Depth: 135+ automated compliance checks across AWS, GCP, and Azure mapped directly to SOC 2 controls.

- Socify AI: Offers searchable compliance intelligence, contextual assistance, remediation guidance, and step-by-step fixes going beyond static dashboards.

- Learning Engine: Continuously refines recommendations based on historical remediation patterns and auditor feedback, improving accuracy and efficiency over time.

By comparison, pre-audit consulting engagements can cost between Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 40 lakh annually, while our plan will start from Rs. 2.37 lakh per annum (approx. $2,700) including CPA Certification - at minimum half the cost of other players in the market. Socify delivers equivalent readiness automation at a fraction of the cost, while offering scalability across multiple frameworks, continuous readiness through always-on monitoring rather than point-in-time assessments, and improved accuracy by eliminating manual errors in evidence collection.

"SOC 2 compliance has long been synonymous with high costs, consultants, and unnecessary complexity. With Socify, we've eliminated those barriers. We are transforming compliance into a seamless, accessible, and affordable process for businesses of every size. With TAC Security's global footprint of 6,000+ clients in 100 countries, we are extending our leadership into compliance with a target of bringing 10,000 companies onto Socify within a year. This is not just about SOC 2, it's about redefining how enterprises think about trust, security, and compliance worldwide," -- Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO, TAC Security.

Socify supports the entire SOC 2 lifecycle, including policies and procedures aligned to SOC 2 principles, automated and manual control monitoring, real-time compliance dashboards, centralised evidence collection, streamlined auditor interaction through the Audit Vault, and instant remediation guidance through its AI Assistant. This lifecycle approach reduces audit preparation time by up to 40 per cent, improves reporting accuracy by more than 40 per cent, and shortens review cycles by 30-40 per cent, saving organisations significant annual costs.

The market opportunity for Socify is significant. The global compliance automation market is estimated to be worth USD 4.2 billion in 2024, with SOC 2-related solutions representing a rapidly expanding segment. Approximately 30 per cent of the market consists of organisations seeking SOC 2 readiness, spanning small start-ups undergoing first-time audits to large enterprises managing multiple frameworks. Socify is uniquely positioned to capture this growth opportunity by addressing both ends of the spectrum.

"Socify was engineered with a security-first architecture and an audit-centric design, ensuring compliance is built into the foundation. By automating evidence collection, integrating seamlessly with cloud platforms like AWS, GCP, and Azure, and applying AI-driven remediation, we've eliminated the complexity that has traditionally burdened SOC 2 compliance. With our Audit Vault and AI Assistant, organisations are not just prepared for audits, they remain continuously compliant. This is compliance technology reimagined: intelligent, scalable, and future-proof," -- Saransh Rawat, CTO, TAC Security.

The launch of Socify strengthens TAC Security's position not only as a technology innovator but also as a key player in India's capital markets. As the first publicly listed cybersecurity company on the NSE, TAC Security's entry into compliance automation enhances its revenue diversification, widens its global client base, and further aligns with investor expectations for sustained growth. By targeting 10,000 enterprises within a year, Socify is expected to contribute significantly to TAC Security's valuation trajectory and reinforce India's standing as a hub for world-class cybersecurity innovation.

The launch also aligns with TAC Security's broader mission to become the world's largest vulnerability management company. By unifying security and compliance automation into a single platform, Socify reduces the risk of last-minute audit failures and equips executives with real-time visibility into compliance status.

Serving 6,000+ clients across 100 countries, TAC Security ranks as the 5th Largest Vulnerability Management company in the world, cementing its reputation as a global cybersecurity leader.

