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Home / Business / TAC Security's Socify.ai Adds Another 100 Clients in Just Three Months

TAC Security's Socify.ai Adds Another 100 Clients in Just Three Months

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ANI
Updated At : 04:48 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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New York [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: Socify.ai, the AI compliance automation platform by TAC Security (NSE: TAC), has added another 100 clients in just three months, marking a sharp acceleration in its global growth.

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The milestone follows Socify.ai's first 100 clients, achieved in first six months from the launch. With the next 100 added in only three months, the platform has doubled its client-acquisition pace, reflecting rising demand for faster, simpler, and more affordable SOC 2 compliance.

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SOC 2 has become a critical requirement for modern businesses selling to enterprises, especially across AI, SaaS, fintech, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure. Yet the process remains costly, manual, and time-consuming for many companies.

Socify.ai is built to change that.

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The platform simplifies SOC 2 readiness through automation, continuous monitoring, and real-time visibility, helping companies move from audit-led compliance to always-on trust.

"Reaching our first 100 Socify.ai clients in six months proved the need. Adding the next 100 in just three months proves the speed of the market," said Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO, TAC Security. "Companies do not want compliance to slow growth. They want it to unlock growth. Socify.ai is built to make SOC 2 simple, affordable, and scalable globally."

The rapid adoption strengthens TAC Security's ambition to scale Socify.ai to 10,000 clients worldwide by making SOC 2 compliance accessible to growing companies across markets.

Socify.ai is backed by TAC Security, a global cybersecurity company serving more than 10,000 clients across 100+ countries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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