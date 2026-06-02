TACC Limited and NUS I-FIM Sign MOU to Advance Next-Generation Materials

NEW DELHI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TACC Limited, an LNJ Bhilwara Group company and wholly owned subsidiary of HEG Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials (I-FIM) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to collaborate in the fields of advanced materials science, nanotechnology, and related disciplines.

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The collaboration reflects a shared vision between academia and industry to accelerate the development, validation, and commercialization of next-generation advanced materials technologies, including graphene and other functional nanomaterials.

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The MoU establishes a framework for long-term cooperation between TACC and NUS I-FIM, combining TACC's industrial and commercialization capabilities with NUS' globally recognized scientific research expertise.

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Key Objectives of the Collaboration

The MOU formally records both parties' intention to explore a collaborative relationship across several strategic areas including:

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• Collaborate on research and innovation in advanced functional materials and graphene technologies

• Translate laboratory research into real world industrial applications

• Development, testing, validation, and commercialization of new technologies

• Accelerate technology maturity (TRLs) through applied R&D and pilot projects

• Explore commercialization pathways including licensing agreements, startups, and joint ventures

• Develop talent through researcher exchange programs, cross disciplinary exposure, and industry training programs

• Build a cross-border innovation bridge connecting the Singapore and India innovation ecosystems

• Leveraging AI and laboratory automation for the development of novel advanced functional materials

Mr. Ankur Khaitan, MD & CEO, TACC Limited, said: "Carbon based advanced materials are redefining industries, and TACC sits at the intersection. Our MOU with NUS is a deliberate step toward accelerating technology maturity, creating tangible commercialization pathways, and strengthening the Indian innovation ecosystem by uniting world-class research with industrial-scale ambition."

Professor Sir Konstantin Novoselov, Director of NUS I-FIM and one of the most distinguished physicists and a Nobel laureate for the discovery and characterization of Graphene, said: "Graphene's potential has never been in question, but the challenge has been its successful integration into real-world applications. This partnership brings together the scientific depth of NUS and the industrial scale and materials expertise of a company that understands what it takes to manufacture at the frontier. Strong collaboration between academia and industry is essential to accelerate innovation and translate scientific research into scalable technologies."

Strengthening India's Position in Advanced Materials

The partnership comes at a time when advanced materials such as graphene are gaining increasing global importance across sectors including energy storage, electronics, thermal management, coatings, infrastructure, mobility, and industrial manufacturing.

By combining scientific innovation with industrial scalability, the collaboration seeks to support the development of commercially viable graphene and advanced material applications tailored for future global industries.

About TACC Limited

TACC Limited operates at the intersection of advanced carbon technologies and industrial innovation as part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, one of India's most diversified conglomerates. As a wholly owned subsidiary of HEG Limited, a global leader in graphite electrode manufacturing, TACC brings deep technical expertise in high-performance carbon and graphite products, applied materials engineering and industrial-scale manufacturing. The company is committed to commercialising next-generation material solutions at scale, anchored by a 20,000 MT anode materials plant and a 4,000+ tonne graphene derivatives facility currently under development. For more information, visit https://www.tacclimited.com/.

About the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials, National University of Singapore

Launched on 7 October 2021, the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials (I-FIM) is the world's first institute dedicated to the design, synthesis and application of Functional Intelligent Materials. Hosted at the National University of Singapore (NUS), I-FIM is Singapore's sixth Research Centre of Excellence (RCE) and the fourth RCE at NUS. I-FIM brings together world-class investigators to advance research at the intersection of materials science, artificial intelligence and nanotechnology. For more information, visit ifim.nus.edu.sg.

Building the Future of Advanced Materials

This MOU represents the beginning of a strategically significant, long-term collaboration. This partnership acts a platform not only for scientific advancement but for building a durable cross-country innovation ecosystem and contribute toward the development of globally relevant advanced material solutions capable of addressing the evolving needs of future industries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993066/MoU_Signing_TACC.jpg

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