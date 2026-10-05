Taco Bell India and Duolingo Celebrate Global Taco Day, Uniting Fans Around One Word the World Already Speaks: Taco

This October 6, Taco Bell is taking its annual National Taco Day celebration worldwide, teaming up with Duolingo to officially declare it Global Taco Day, introducing an all-new Duo Habanero Sauce, taco-fueled language fun, a Duolingo Super codes giveaway and an in-store celebration with Duo the Owl in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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Turns out, “taco” needs no translation. The word remains nearly the same across more than 30 languages, a common thread, all for the love of tacos. Spanish? Taco. French? Taco. German? Taco. Japanese? (Takosu). Hindi? (Taiko).

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Taco Bell India

This Global Taco Day, Tuesday, October 6, Taco Bell and Duolingo are putting that universal language to work, taking the annual celebration global for the first time ever and calling on taco fans around the world, including across India, to go all out in the name of taco.

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Global Taco Day kicks off with an all-new, limited-edition Duo Habanero Sauce, taco-fueled language fun and plenty of Duo-fueled surprises, including activations around the world and an in-store celebration with Duo the Owl in Mumbai.

“Together with Duolingo, we’re bringing two passionate fan communities together around something everyone already understands: a love of tacos,” shared Andrea Beer, Chief Marketing Officer, Taco Bell APAC. “In India, we’re bringing that idea to life with Duo the Owl in Mumbai, an all-new Duo Habanero Sauce for fans across the country and giveaways we know both fan communities are going to love. We can’t wait to see fans join the celebration and go all out in the name of taco.”

Duo Enters His Habanero Era

Introducing Duo Habanero Sauce, an all-new, limited-time sauce created exclusively for the Taco Bell x Duolingo collaboration. Bright and tangy with fruity notes and a kick of habanero heat, the sauce delivers a vibrant balance of flavour and spice that builds with every bite. Bold enough to match its namesake, Duo Habanero isn’t one to go unnoticed.

And because no Taco Bell sauce is complete without a little wisdom, Duo Habanero is getting multilingual. In India, the limited-edition sauce ramekins feature taco-inspired wisdoms across Hindi, English, Korean and Spanish, which are some of the top languages people in India are learning on Duolingo. Every wisdom is a reminder that while languages may differ, the love of tacos is universal.

“Language and food are two of the most powerful ways we connect with culture and with each other,” said Emmanuel Orssaud, Chief Marketing Officer, Duolingo. “Taco is a rare word that travels easily across cultures, making it a fun starting point for getting people curious about language.”

Across participating markets globally, Taco Bell and Duolingo are bringing Global Taco Day to life with limited-edition surprises, local offers and appearances from Duo the Owl.

Duo Reports for Duty in Mumbai

On Tuesday, October 6, Taco Bell and Duolingo are taking their taco fluency IRL with an in-store activation at Taco Bell, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai, on October 6, 2026, from 12 noon to 7 PM.

Duo will appear in a custom Taco Bell uniform produced by Duolingo India, bringing the partnership to life in-store alongside exciting consumer activities, including a Spin the Wheel to win exclusive Taco Bell deals or a Duolingo Super code worth Rs. 1,000, and a dedicated photo booth where fans can click pictures with the iconic Duolingo Owl. Fans can experience the all-new Duo Habanero Sauce and get in on the taco-fueled, Duo-fueled fun.

The Mumbai celebration is part of a series of Global Taco Day activations taking place around the world, with Duo making appearances in Mumbai, Toronto, New York City and Shanghai as Taco Bell and Duolingo bring the global celebration to life locally.

For the Love of Taco Fans

Taco Bell has a history of making more of National Taco Day. In 2023, Taco Bell helped liberate “Taco Tuesday” in the United States, opening the phrase up for restaurants nationwide. Then, in 2024, Taco Bell took on the calendar itself, working with National Day Calendar to move National Taco Day to the first Tuesday in October. The brand celebrated the newly minted National Taco Day first anniversary in 2025 with special deals for fans.

The trademark? Cancelled. The calendar? Fixed. Next up: going global. With Duolingo along for the ride, it’s the next notch in Taco Bell’s years-long effort to make the day bigger for taco fans everywhere.

“We've always believed tacos are for everyone,” said Amy Ellis Durini, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Taco Bell International. “There’s something pretty special about a word that can be understood across languages and cultures. Together with Duolingo, we’re celebrating a love of tacos that brings people together everywhere – and the idea that sometimes the things that connect us need very little translation at all.”

About Taco Bell Corp.

Since 1962, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to generations of fans. As one of the world’s leading restaurant brands, Taco Bell serves millions of customers each week across nearly 10,000 restaurants in more than 40 markets around the globe. Known for its cultural impact, fan-first mindset, and history of defying expectations, Taco Bell has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s World's Most Innovative Companies and one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell India by following us on Instagram.

About Duolingo

​​​Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.​​

Duolingo Super code giveaway is available in limited quantities and while supplies last. Additional eligibility, redemption and offer terms may apply. Limited time offer. Ends 10/6/26 or when supply of codes is depleted, whichever occurs first; redeem code by 11/15/2026. Must not be a current Duolingo subscriber. Cannot be combined with any other Duolingo extended free trial offer this calendar year. Eligibility restrictions and full terms apply: Offer Terms (www.duolingo.com/terms).

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