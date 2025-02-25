Tadko The Essential Marks Grand Store Opening In Ahmedabad

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 25: Tadko The Essential, an innovative women's clothing store, has announced its grand opening in Ahmedabad, offering a unique range of eco-friendly and organic women's designer wear. The store launch showcases Tadko's commitment to sustainable fashion, with collections featuring natural handmade khadi and pure handloom fabrics, all crafted under the 'Made in Bharat' initiative.

To mark this momentous occasion, Tadko created a record-breaking masterpiece, a giant kurti made of 120 metres long and 60 inches wide fabric. The kurti, a demonstration of the brand's dedication to artistry and craftsmanship, was brought to life by a team of four skilled tailors and one master, who worked tirelessly for 36 hours to complete it.

Embellished with 7 to 8 kilograms of intricate mirror work and hand-stitched using approximately 3,000 metres of anchor thread, the kurti stands as an iconic symbol of traditional craftsmanship. A team of 10 to 12 women meticulously worked to perfect every detail, weaving 50,000 metres of thread into this masterpiece.

Speaking on the grand opening, Owner Ketan pate of Tadko The Essential, said, "With our latest store launch, we are showcasing our commitment towards sustainable, locally-made fashion. Our vision is to redefine fashion with an eco-conscious approach while celebrating India's rich textile legacy. The giant kurti stands as a tribute to the dedication and passion of our artisans, and we are excited to share this craftsmanship with the world. We invite the people of Ahmedabad to visit and experience this unique creation."

Tadko The Essential makes a range of designer women's wear made from natural handmade khadi, pure handloom, and other eco-friendly fabrics.

Beyond its commitment to sustainability, Tadko The Essential believes in giving back to society. It donates a percentage of sales to the Blind People's Association as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Moreover, 99% of the materials used in its products are locally sourced, showcasing its commitment to 'Make in India'.

