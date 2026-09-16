Taggd Named Leader in Everest Group’s First-Ever India RPO PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 16: Taggd, India’s largest AI-powered talent fulfillment partner, has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 for India.

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The recognition comes in the first year that Everest Group assessed India as a standalone geography for RPO services. India's inclusion as an independent market reflects the increasing scale and complexity of the country's recruitment ecosystem.

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Taggd had earlier been recognized as a Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group's APAC RPO assessments in 2024 and 2025, where it was the only Indian RPO provider to receive the distinction.

Elaborating on the assessment, Sailesh Hota, Vice President - Everest Group, said, “Taggd has established a strong position in the India RPO market through its deep expertise in serving midsize and large enterprises, including GCC hiring, across manufacturing, hi-tech, telecom, and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, continued investments in TARA, its AI recruitment assistant with agent-led capabilities, and its talent communities have helped position it as a Leader in Everest Group’s RPO Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – India.”

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A recent Taggd study found that nearly 80% of organizations are adopting AI talent acquisition, but only 10% report measurable improvements in hiring outcomes. Taggd is solving this problem with the help of its proprietary recruitment technology.

Commenting on the milestone, Devashish Sharma, Co-founder and CEO – Taggd, said, “Our core strength has always been our deep understanding of India’s talent ecosystem. With TARA’s agentic architecture, we are combining that domain expertise with real-time market intelligence, giving our Forward-Deployed Recruiters the capacity to solve complex hiring challenges with greater speed and precision. Crucially, this technology allows us to democratize enterprise-grade RPO for India’s high-growth mid-market. Everest Group’s recognition validates that our model is delivering genuine business impact.”

Everest Group Assessment: Key Strengths & Highlights

- Market Leadership in High-Growth Sectors & GCCs: Deep domain depth powers talent delivery across India’s primary economic engines, including GCCs, Automobile and Ancillary, Technology, Manufacturing, BFSI, and Pharma. The assessment notes a proven track record of managing the scale required for complex domestic hiring.

- Agentic AI Orchestration at Scale: Taggd deploys a system of specialized AI agents through TARA to manage the entire hiring lifecycle. TARA currently powers 20% of total delivery, with a roadmap to touch 100% within the next 12–14 months.

- Closing the Outcome Gap: Delivering on performance metrics, Taggd helped enterprise clients achieve a Rs 80% offer-to-join ratio in 2026 up from 70–75% in 2025, sharply reducing candidate drop-offs and hiring friction.

- First-Generation Buyer Support: Strong experience in delivering RPO support to first-generation enterprise RPO buyers.

- Real-Time Predictive Talent Intelligence: Beyond requisition fulfillment, Taggd is recognized for supporting enterprise clients with AI talent intelligence on skill availability, compensation benchmarks, conversion risk, and hiring bottlenecks. The market intelligence is coupled with strategic advisory services, including DE&I transformation, predictive hiring, candidate assessment frameworks, and talent technology integration and implementation.

Taggd’s subsequent acquisition of EMA Partners India expands its total talent footprint, unifying AI-driven RPO, Professional Search, and Executive Search within a single capability portfolio.

About Taggd

Taggd is India’s largest agentic AI-powered talent fulfillment partner that delivers guaranteed hiring outcomes. Specializing in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and strategic talent advisory solutions, the organization is trusted by 100+ leading enterprises across 14+ industries and fulfills over 55,000 permanent hires annually. Its AI-native recruitment engine, TARA (Taggd AI Recruitment Assistant) together with Forward-Deployed Recruiters are redefining how organizations build and scale their workforce through speed, quality and deep market intelligence. Grounded in workplace excellence, diversity, and culture, Taggd is certified as a Great Place to Work and is a proud signatory to the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles (UN WEPs).

About the PEAK Matrix®

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework that evaluates more than 50 global and regional RPO providers annually and classifies them as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants. Providers are assessed in two core dimensions. First is market impact, which evaluates market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered (customer feedback and transformative client impact), and second is vision & capability, which assesses strategic vision, service scope, technology investments, innovation, domain expertise, and delivery footprint. The 2026 edition specifically evaluates provider capabilities in generative AI, agentic AI, automation, analytics, and talent intelligence across the recruitment lifecycle.

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