VMPL

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New Delhi [India], June 26: Tailorworks Company, a bespoke tailoring brand, has announced personalization across its entire range of made-to-measure offerings. This evolution enables individuals to customize a wider range of garments, including business attire, formalwear, wedding ensembles, and daily essentials, through the company's custom tailoring services.

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The expansion comes amid growing demand for personalized luxury experiences, with consumers increasingly seeking tailored clothing to their individual preferences rather than standardized ready-to-wear options. According to the company, clients can now personalise various elements of a garment, including fabric selection, fit, silhouettes, and finishing details, across its custom men's tailoring and luxury women's tailoring services.

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The idea isn't to overwhelm customers with endless choices. It's about letting them be part of the decisions that make a piece truly their own. The fabric. The fit. The details.

At Tailorworks Company, those decisions belong to the wearer. The chosen details are then intricately woven through the hands of skilled craftsmen. As a result, a bespoke garment becomes a reflection of the consumer's personal taste and preferences.

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"For a long time, people thought of bespoke tailoring as something reserved for big occasions, " says [Nazia Nabi], Founder of Tailorworks Company. "But our clients kept telling us that they wanted that same feeling every day. They wanted clothes that felt personal, comfortable, and truly theirs. That's really what inspired this shift. When something is made around you, rather than adjusted for you, it changes the way you experience getting dressed."

Behind this evolution lies a broader redefinition of luxury itself. Today's customers are seeking pieces with substance, one that have impeccable fit, enduring quality, and a sense of personal significance. In an era of uniformity, individuality has become the ultimate luxury.

For Tailorworks Company, this belief stems from the very foundations of custom tailoring. The craft has always begun with a conversation, a set of measurements, and an understanding of the person behind the garment. By extending that relationship across its entire offering, the brand is creating tailored clothing that feels less acquired, more curated and thoughtfully crafted around the lives, preferences, and identities of those who wear it.

Guided by the expertise of the tailoring team and fashion designers, each piece of custom fitted clothes is thoughtfully developed around the individual from concept to completion.

At its heart, Tailorworks Company takes pride and celebrates the artistry of bespoke tailoring. The brand brings together meticulous craftsmanship and an intuitive understanding of personal style to create garments of exceptional character for men and women alike.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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